Riverview seniors making waves for mental health

It may seem like a daunting goal, swimming the equivalent distance between Campbellton and Shediac.

But for a group of Riverview seniors, it's mission accomplished.

"The way we set it up in the pool is every hour in the pool is equivalent to one mile," said Charmaine Lynch.

Lynch is one of 14 members of the Wavemakers Swim Team who were awarded medals from the team co-ordinators for their efforts.

She swims an hour and a half a day, Monday to Friday, and completed the 225-mile virtual swim, the equivalent of 362 kilometres.

Along the way, members of the Wavemakers raised money for the Atlantic Wellness Community Center, which provides free mental health for youth aged 12 to 21.

"I suffered depression when I was a youngster, a teenager, and I had no help. I had to struggle alone, so now when I swim in the pool, if I get a little anxious and I say, 'Oh, what am I doing this for?' I think of the young people and then I just say, 'Holy cow, this is worth it,'" Lynch said.

Lynch said swimming with the other seniors is also a great way to socialize and keep in shape.

'A great cause'

Jeannie Griggs wanted something to do after retiring and moving from Toronto back to Riverview, so she started swimming.

She said initially the goal sounded a little intimidating.

"I wasn't quite sure how long it was going to take me, but we made it and we're on to the next challenge," she said.

Griggs raised close to $1,500 and said the thought of helping young people kept her moving in the pool.

"It's a great cause that we're trying to raise money for these children and I have always said that by the grace of God go I, that I have two healthy boys, but I've driven school bus and I always drove children with special needs so I know what parents go through on a day-to-day basis so it makes me feel good," she said.

The Wavemakers Swim Team collected a total of $4,600.

