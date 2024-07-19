Riviera Beach water planet mockup
A rendering of the Riviera Beach water plant.
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday brought one of the wettest days this summer across parts of southern Ontario. Flash floods stranded many drivers and commuters, while power was cut to hundreds of thousands of customers
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?
Even if the ghost of El Niño lingers, history shows us that summers with a similar pattern to this year have finished strong with more widespread hot weather. Meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details on what you can expect as we head into the second half of summer.
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
PNOMH PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Conservationists in Cambodia found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, officials said Thursday, calling it the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world's rarest crocodile species' survival in the wild.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
ROME (AP) — The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and the Balkans and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the worst still to come.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a community in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.
WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. — The federal government is spending $89 million to fund 10 greenhouse gas emission reduction projects as the government works toward the goal of conserving 30 per cent of the country's land and water by 2030.
An advocacy group for Indigenous peoples has released photographs of a reclusive tribe's members searching for food on a beach in the Peruvian Amazon, calling it evidence that logging concessions are “dangerously close” to the tribe's territory. Survival International said the photos and video it posted this week show members of the Mashco Piro looking for plantains and cassava near the community of Monte Salvado, on the Las Piedras River in Madre de Dios province. Several logging companies hold timber concessions inside territory inhabited by the tribe, according to Survival International, which has long sought to protect what it says is the largest “uncontacted” tribe in the world.
A warm winter in combination with plenty of precipitation helped hydrangea plants to have their best year in recent memory. The color of hydrangea flowers is impacted by primarily pH level of the soil. Purple and blue flowers are typically found in acidic soil while the bright pink variety are found in a soil with a high pH.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Toronto, Ont., on Wednesday that the city’s flooding from the day before was a “significant event” and expressed support for those who were impacted. “The reality is though, that with climate change, there are going to be more extreme events. So we need to continue to step up in our fight against climate change,” Trudeau said.
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
