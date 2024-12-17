Riyadh Season Snooker Championship 2024: Fixtures, TV channel, prize money, golden ball explained

After the success of the inaugural Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker event, a second edition of the tournament begins this week.

Back in March, snooker became the latest sport to head over to Saudi Arabia and Ronnie O’Sullivan beat then-world champion Luca Brecel in the final with two century breaks to claim his 79th professional title and the £250,000 prize money.

The defending champion is poised to take part once again alongside nine other stars that feature in the top 10 of the official rankings list.

Here, Standard Sport offers everything you need to know about the blockbuster new addition to the snooker calendar.

When is the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker?

The second edition of the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker takes place from Wednesday, December 18 2024 to Friday, December 20 2024.

Where is the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker?

The event is being held at the Global Theatre in Boulevard City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who is playing at the Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker?

The field in Riyadh will include the top ten players on snooker’s official ranking list following the end of the Players Championship, which Judd Trump won by beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 at the beginning of the month.

Trump is the current reigning world No1, followed by Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Allen, Mark Williams, Luca Brecel, Shaun Murphy, Ding Junhui and Zhang Anda.

Two additional wildcards will complete the 12-player field competing in Riyadh.

Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker fixtures

Round One (all times GMT unless stated)

Wednesday, December 18

M1 - Ding Junhui vs Wildcard 1 (2pm)

M2 - Zhang Anda vs Wildcard 2 (3pm)

Round Two

M3 - Shaun Murphy vs Winner of M1 (7pm)

M4 - Luca Brecel vs Winner of M2 (8pm)

Thursday, December 19

Quarter-finals

M5 - Mark Selby vs Mark Allen (2pm)

M6 - Kyren Wilson vs Winner of M4 (3pm)

M7 - Judd Trump vs Mark Williams (7pm)

M8 - Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Winner of M3 (8pm)

Friday, December 20

Semi-finals (Afternoon)

M9 - Winner of M7 vs Winner of M6

M10 - Winner of M8 vs Winner of M5

Final

Winner of M9 vs Winner of M10 (7pm)

How to watch Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker

TV channel and live stream: Fans in the UK can watch the event on DAZN.

Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker prize money

There is a huge prize pool of £785,000 set aside for the 12 players in Riyadh.

The winner of the tournament will bank a cool £250,000, with the runner-up set to win £125,000.

There is £75,000 on offer for reaching the semi-finals and £50,000 for getting to the quarters.

A mammoth of £792,000 ($1m) will be won by the first player to hit a mammoth 167 break. Organisers have doubled the initial £395,000 they offered at the inaugural tournament back in March.

Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker format

All matches in Riyadh will be played in a best-of-seven-frames format.

That will increase to best-of-nine frames for the final.

How does the golden ball work?

The controversial new element is back! The 23rd ball coloured in gold - AKA the Riyadh Season ball.

The ball is worth 20 points and can be potted by those who have completed the usual maximum 147 break - comprised of 15 reds, 15 blacks and then all six colours in a row - to take their total break up to 167.

Only once that initial 147 is sealed can the golden ball be potted and it will be taken off the table once a 147 break is no longer possible for either player in any given frame.

A four-point penalty will be applied if the golden ball is inadvertently potted earlier or struck before the object ball by the cue ball.

The golden ball will be positioned in the middle of the baulk cushion from the outset of any given frame but will also stay where it lies if it is hit without an infringement while either player is still on for a potential 147 break.