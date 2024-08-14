Riz Ahmed’s Amazon Comedy Series Casts Sheeba Chaddha, Aasiya Shah, Sajid Hasan (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed’s Amazon Prime Video comedy series has added three new series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively.

Sheeba Chaddha, Aasiya Shah, and Sajid Hasan have all joined the untitled half-hour show alongside series lead Ahmed and recently announced cast member Guz Khan.

Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but the official series description states the show follows “Shah Latif (Ahmed), a struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime, only to find himself thrust into a full blown existential crisis and trippy conspiracy thriller all at the same time.”

Chaddha is a highly-accomplished actress who has worked in film, television, and the stage. Her past television credits include the hit series “Mirzapur” as well as “Bandish Bandits,” “Taj Mahal 1989,” “Tanhaiyan,” and the German Netflix series “The Signal.” Her film credits include her award-winning turn in “Badhaai Do” as well as “Doctor G,” “Delhi-6,” “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” and “Talaash.”

Shah has appeared in shows such as “Call the Midwife,” “Raised by Wolves,” “The Beast Must Die,” “Bloods,” “Unforgotten,” and “We Might Regret This.” She is also known for her work in the theater, including “Hear Me Now” with the Tamasha Theatre Company, “Unknown Rivers” at the Hampstead Theatre, and “The Interventionists” at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Hasan is best known for his role in the Pakistani series “Dhoop Kinare,” in which he played Dr. Irfan. He has also starred in films such as “A Mighty Heart,” “Jalaibee,” “Maalik,” and “Aazaan.” In addition to acting, Hasan is a screenwriter, producer, and director.

Ahmed is the writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner of the series in addition to starring. Ben Karlin is the other co-showrunner and executive producer. Ahmed executive produces along with Allie Moore under their Left Handed production banner. Jake Fuller executive produces for Jax Media, which is producing the series along with Amazon MGM Studios. Left Handed has a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, under which this show falls.

