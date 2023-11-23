RM of Lumsden By-Election Results

October 25th, 2023

Lumsden area farmer Steve Eckel was the successful candidate in Wednesday's by-election for the Divison 1 seat vacated by Jeremy Andrew. He was overwhelmingly the voters' choice, taking 47 of the 51 votes cast.

Eckel told LMT that he worked at Saskenergy for 16 years.

When asked if he had anything to say to the people who voted for him, he said, "Thank you. And I'm a man of my word. And like I said before, I will find out what things cost and will vote for responsible spending."

Eckel's first council meeting will be on November 2nd. He will remain in the seat until the next general election in November 2024.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times