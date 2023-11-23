RM of McKillop would like long-term plans of amalgamation with Village of Bulyea

October 20th, 2023

After the Village of Bulyea's Administrator resigned, they contacted the RM of McKillop to ask for interim Administration and Public Works help.

While the RM Council gave direction to communicate to the Village of Bulyea that they won't be helping Bulyea unless the Village has long-term plans to amalgamate with the RM, it's not a hard no, exactly.

At the October 10th RM meeting, CAO Camille Box reported to the Council that after Bulyea was contacted, Bulyea's Deputy Mayor Cynthia Lovequist told the RM that it was unlikely the Village would agree to amalgamation, but they would discuss it. The RM council discussed the matter further in a closed session, but no motions or directions came from the discussion.

The RM has asked for clarification from the Village, and they haven't heard back to date. CAO Box told LMT, "I don't think we've given them necessarily an ultimatum, its just discussion…I think that Council was looking at long-term plans. If we are going to help you guys out, it's in both our best interests to plan long-term...We aren't going to shut them out in the cold or anything. If they really need some help, we could do that. But as the CAO, I would recommend that we put something in writing."

LMT has reached out to Bulyea's Deputy Mayor, Cynthia Lovequist, and will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times