RM of McKillop met and set a meeting to pass setting meetings to meet safety standards

November 1st, 2023

When it comes to employee safety in the RM of McKillop, its own Councilors are acknowledging it's not meeting the minimum standards.

The topic came up at the RM's Administration Committee meeting on November 1st when they discussed changes to the Human Resources manual.

Committee Chair Don Whitrow told Acting CAO Camille Box, "I want to start seeing some safety meetings. I want to start seeing some documentation that they've had a safety meeting...we need something like that to cover ourselves with occupational health and safety if something ever happens." He also asked for a list of training the employees have taken and wants the office staff to have safety meetings.

Councilor Bruce Bondar said he didn't think the RM is "coming even close to meeting the standard" with occupational health and safety. Whitrow agreed. "No, we are way below it."

Whitrow was also concerned the RM hadn't trained some employees on new equipment. "I want to make sure they have the proper training, and if that means bringing somebody in to do the proper training I don't have a problem with that. I don't have a problem with spending the money to make sure that our guys are safe. Because I'd rather spend it there than spend it afterwards if somebody's dead."

"I just want us to be somewhere because we are no where right now. And let's face it if something ever happens the buck stops here at this table."

And you don't know, until you have a major accident, sometimes, what your responsibilities are." said Howard Arndt. Council supported Bruce Bondar's recommendation to source a safety consultant. The recommendation will now go to the next regular meeting of Council and will be voted on there. (by the same group of council members)

Your three rights - and your ability to exercise them - are protected under The Saskatchewan Employment Act. -Saskatchewan.ca

Under The Saskatchewan Employment Act, an employer must:

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times