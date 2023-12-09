RM of McKillop and Rowan’s Ridge make their case

The proceedings were scheduled in a second-floor pre-trial room of the Court of King's Bench in Regina. Several large tables were put together to form one very large boardroom table. Lawyers for RR and the RM introduced themselves to Mark and Marcia Strong, owners of Rowan's Ridge. Making polite small talk and appearing amused by the location, speculating the regular courtrooms were perhaps full. Soon, a proper courtroom became available, and the group migrated downstairs. One of the lawyers commented that it was a more formal setting. Everyone was silent, and with only four minutes to go, no one from the RM was in attendance.

When the Court is called into session, and the Judge is seated, he informs both lawyers that he has looked at the submissions but asks them not to limit their briefs. Arguments lasted a total of three hours, and the following covers only a portion of the arguments made by each side.

Lawyer Adam MacNeil, representing Rowan's Ridge, is first up. He introduced the Strongs and said they were asking the Court to quash the bylaw regulating campgrounds. Calling it targeted, made in bad faith and absent a municipal purpose.

He makes his argument to prove these points, citing case law that supports their argument. MacNeil argues the Court can look behind the face of a bylaw to see if it's been passed with proper reasonable purpose. Arguing the RM is looking to fill a taxation gap by creating fees for services the campground doesn't use and that no new services have been added.

Many arguments were made over the three hours, with Judge Mitchell asking questions. MacNeil argues for why it was in bad faith and then that the bylaw was made through the RM exercising their powers with an indirect purpose. He argues that the actual purpose and goal of the RM was to increase general revenue and top up and supplement taxes paid by RR.

Justice Mitchell asked if a council wouldn't want to increase revenue, and it didn't strike him as an improper purpose. MacNeil responded that not all businesses are being asked to pay, just the two campgrounds.

The question was posed if the RM can supplement taxes. MacNeil argued that SAMA is the only body that can assess taxes in addition to the RM setting tax rates.

Justice Mitchell asked if the other campground was affected by the service fees. MacNeil said the other campground owner would only be required to pay service fees on nine new sites. The RM told him he wouldn't have to pay for the first fifteen sites because he had already paid a one-time development fee.

MacNeil argued the bylaw was unreasonable because the RM did not complete a study that was required under the development fee process, and there was no logical formula for how the RM arrived at the $100 per site fee.

The draft bylaw shows an initial amount of $250, which the RM calculated by adding all of the residents of the RM and the campground residents before dividing it by the service costs. Justice Mitchell asked why the amount came down to $100; MacNeil responded that Strong didn't request a $100 amount and that "it appears to be arbitrary."

MacNeil spoke on the impact the bylaw would have on RR, saying the campground is in competition with other campgrounds around the lake, and other RMs don't charge their campgrounds service fees. He said the cost would be passed onto the campers and that the RM could simply increase the fees in the future, to which Justice Mitchell smiled, "Well that's the tax system."

After a break, it was McKillop's counsel's turn. Milad Alishahi was direct, saying what is at the heart of the matter is that the courts don't lightly interfere with democratically elected councils. He said the Municipality Act gives councils the power to pass bylaws. He said that just because someone doesn't like it doesn't mean it should be quashed, and the way to deal with it is at the ballot box.

Alishahi gave a detailed chronology of how the service fees came about, the formula by which it was devised, and that Strong asked for the amount to be reduced to $100 at a meeting with the RM and the other campground. When Justice Mitchell asked if there was a record of the meeting, there were no minutes other than an affidavit by Camille Box with a description.

McKillop argued that RR doesn't get to argue that the bylaw is unreasonable unless it was done in bad faith.

McKillop argued the entirety of the bylaw is about municipal planning and that they have the legal authority to deal with service fees in the manner they did. They argued that residents who pay residential taxes carry the burden for campground owners who can use the services and that it's immaterial because the RM made a legislative and democratic decision. He argued that the RM may recover fees for services provided by the RM, and it doesn't matter if they use them or not.

The RM's lawyer rejected RR's argument that the RM cannot do indirectly what they don't have the power to do directly. "We do have the power to do it directly…no one is hiding the motivation behind this."

Justice Mitchell asked if it mattered why the RM reduced the fees. Alishahi responded that the RM was trying to accommodate.

When addressing a letter from the RM to the other campground, which said they wouldn't have to pay the service fees on the initial campsites they had paid the one-time development fees for but would have to pay for additional new sites, Alishahi explained how a development agreement works and that these were service fees, not development fees. He said the RM clearly misunderstands the difference between development and a service agreement, but nothing turns on that fact.

Judge Mitchell asked if the RM could return to the other campground and tell him he would have to pay service fees on all the sites. "It does sound to me that this was kind of an error." Adding that he didn't know if they could because of the document.

Alishahi replied, " I suggest that they may do this because Mr. Pine participated in this matter."

Next up was the second Council for McKillop, Shawna Sparrow, who argued why RR did not meet the standard of proof for bad faith. She said there must be evidence they knew. She addressed RR's claim that the RM tried to rally support for the bylaw when one councillor misinformed a ratepayer of the amount of taxes RR paid. RR filed a code of ethics complaint against the councillor but withdrew it. Sparrow said this was not direct evidence.

RM didn't consider a one-time development fee proposal of $1600/lot from RR. Neither the Reeve nor the CAO admitted to this, and that in itself is not evidence of bad faith. Sparrow said the RM is not under obligation to accept these proposals.

In closing, lawyers for the RM asked for enhanced costs to be awarded to the RM because of the serious allegations of bad faith. The Judge commented that "to impose a heavy cost award may also create a situation in a small community that could be avoided."

RR counsel was provided with an opportunity to respond. MacNeil said that bad faith was being used in a municipal law context and that complainants should be able to make complaints without fear of having enhanced costs against them. He also said the bylaw could have been done without the service fee component.

He said that while the bylaw has stated purposes, they are incidental but not the intended purpose of the bylaw. He asked why campgrounds have to hold the bag for everyone if taxes aren't being collected appropriately. He argued that RR pays $12,000 in commercial taxes and that the two campgrounds in the municipality shouldn't be left to subsidize taxes. He asked why RR didn't get the same opportunity as the other campground.

Judge Mitchell thanked both counsels for their arguments and said he would reserve his decision. "You are in the hopper."

LMT reached out to RR for comment. He said he would comment at a later date.

There are 68 campsites in RR. Had the RM accepted the alleged $1,600 offer from RR, it would've brought the RM $108,000

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times