RM of McKillop and Rowan’s Ridge off to Court

November 13th, 2023

The RM of McKillop and Rowan's Ridge RV campground are off to court on Friday. Mark and Marcia Strong (Mark Strong is also a sitting RM Councillor) own Rowan's Ridge. They have asked the court for a Judicial Review of the RM's new Campground Service Fee Bylaw, which came into force on January 1st, 2023.

Rowan's Ridge is the only campground affected by the bylaw that will charge an annual infrastructure fee of $100 per campsite. Rowan's Ridge claims that the fee is being used to top up the taxes for the campground and that their current taxes already pay for infrastructure fees. They say the increase would be detrimental to their business.

The campground says that they are open for five months a year and pay $12,300 in taxes, $8,147 of which is to be used to maintain and operate RM services and infrastructure such as the landfill, lagoon, police, fire and recreation services and roads.

The RM has said that the bylaw was developed with legal assistance and believes they are in compliance with the Municipalities Act.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times