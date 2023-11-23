RM and RVs near end of mediation process

October 31st, 2023

There was some public discussion about what was happening between the RM and the RVs at the RM of McKillop's last council meeting.

The RM and RVs went to mediation on October 16th. Reeve Bob Schmidt told the council the RM would be providing a breakdown of the costs of services they provide. He added, "That will be the last that we are going to do. We are not doing another mediation…because I was actually shocked by some of those charges from the mediation." Fees are charged for mediation, and the RM has been attending mediation with legal counsel.

Acting CAO Camille Box said she was disappointed in the meditation process. " Our mediatior, I would've expected to be more proactive and to hold each party to their words. I do not find that happening."

Reeve Bob Schmidt commented that he thought the mediator's role was to get everyone to agree, and when the other party said they had changed their mind, the RM should have said, "Then we are done...Anyway, we are going to do our last attempt, and we will go from there."

When contacted, RV spokesperson Tom Fulcher said they are still negotiating and feel they've reached a tentative settlement. "The resort village has made the RM a generous financial offer to help supplement their cost of maintaining their roads and we are waiting to hear back from the RM on that."

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times