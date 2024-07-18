RNC 2024 Day 3 updates: JD Vance prepares to take center stage

Day 3 of the Republican National Convention features the prime-time debut of JD Vance introducing himself both to Republicans and Americans nationwide.

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance at the convention hall to watch his running mate make his national debut.

Tonight's theme at the RNC is "Make America Strong Once Again."





Latest Developments





Jul 17, 9:15 PM

Trump arrives at convention

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Trump has walked out on the convention floor to the James Brown song "It's A Man's Man's Man's World."

He is wearing a bandage on his ear again and is raising his fist as the crowd cheers.

Seen in the VIP box with Trump are Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and others.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump arrives to attend Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Mike Segar/Reuters)





Jul 17, 9:03 PM

'180 from Saturday': PA mayor on rally shooting, RNC



Jondavid Longo, the mayor of Slippery Rock in Butler County, Pennsylvania, was in the front row when the attempted assassination attempt against Trump took place on Saturday.



Now, he is at the Republican National Convention.



"What a 180 from Saturday," he told ABC News Digital of the convention's atmosphere. "And I think this is what we're all, we're looking forward to having on Saturday, and that was stolen from us, of course. But this right here shows you that the party is resolved, the base is ready to go and deliver Pennsylvania for Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance.”



He said tomorrow he wants to hear Trump "project strength."



"But I know that's what he's going to do. He projected strength on that stage that day, I saw him wrangle his arms from the Secret Service and raise his fist like that. He let us know, 'We're here. We're not going anywhere.'"



-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler





Jul 17, 8:47 PM

Conway on Trump: 'This is a man I know'

Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and one of his longest-serving aides, said she got to know Trump in a "foxhole." She said he had a long record of promoting women and signature qualities of "strength and toughness."

PHOTO: Kellyanne Conway, former Counselor to the President, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

"We don’t get those policies without that personality," Conway said.



"We win through addition, not division," she added, encouraging Republicans to reach out and expand their tent.





Jul 17, 8:49 PM

Gov. Burgum focuses on energy

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a one-time presidential hopeful and a top candidate for Trump's running mate, largely focused on energy during his speech.



"Who will make America energy dominant?" Burgum asked, as the crowd shouted in response, "Trump!"

PHOTO: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Burgum said Trump "champions innovation over regulation" and will "make sure that America is selling energy to our allies versus buying it from our adversaries."



During his speech, some attendees could be seen waving signs that said, "American oil from American soil."





Jul 17, 8:54 PM

East Palestine mayor praises Trump's support after toxic train derailment

East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway took the stage, praising the first responders who rushed to help after a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed last year.



He criticized the federal response, claiming the Biden administration "talked and talked, but they delivered little help."

MORE: East Palestine derailment: Timeline of key events in toxic train disaster

Conaway went after Biden for not visiting the town in the immediate aftermath and praised Trump for coming to the town less than three weeks after the incident.

"I know a thing or two about train wrecks now and let me tell you, that is what the Biden administration has been," he said.

PHOTO: East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

In an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor David Muir in February 2023, Biden said he "made it clear" to officials on the ground that "anything they need, we'll make it available to them."



The comments came after East Palestine's mayor called it a "slap in the face" that Biden traveled to Ukraine while his town felt forgotten in the weeks after the crisis. Biden went to East Palestine a year later.





Jul 17, 8:28 PM

Immigration is tonight's most animating theme

The title for this session is "Make America Strong Again," with speeches centered on foreign policy and national security.



Speakers have discussed China, Russia and energy policy.



But immigration, specifically border security, has stoked the most audience reaction -- with attendees often waving "Mass Deportation Now!" signs.

PHOTO: Members of the Texas delegation hold signs that read 'Make America Strong Again' on the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"Send them back!" chants started as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about bussing migrants to Democratic cities.





Jul 17, 8:26 PM

Abbott says Trump will secure border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott touted President Trump's border policies and his own as the largest border state governor in the country. The governor received a raucous reception at the RNC.

He defended his orders that the Texas National Guard install razor wire across parts of the Texas border and his policy of bussing migrants out of Texas and north. (A narrowly divided Supreme Court in January sided with the Biden administration in a tense, ongoing dispute over the Texas-Mexico border and razor wire fencing installed by the state that had prohibited federal border agents from performing their duties.)

PHOTO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"The president's most sacred duty is to secure our country," Abbott said. "Joe Biden deserted his duty," the governor argued.

"It is time to restore order at the border, to rid our streets of crime and chaos; it is time to secure our nation by returning Donald Trump as president of the United States of America," he said.





Jul 17, 8:17 PM

'Build that wall' chants break out

As Jim and Sue Chilton took to the stage to talk about their experience as Arizona ranchers operating near the border, chants of "build that wall" erupted in the arena.

PHOTO: Sue Chilton and her husband Jim Chilton speak during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Building a border wall from coast to coast was a key priority for Trump in his first term, though he implemented just roughly 450 miles of barriers -- much of which was upgrading existing barriers that already existed.





Jul 17, 8:11 PM

Fact check on immigration, border issues

Republicans have been bashing the Biden administration's immigration policies, arguing that more undocumented immigrants have been entering the country.



Last month, Biden issued an executive action that limits the number of migrants who can claim asylum between ports of entry at the southern U.S. border.



Since then, the number of encounters at the southern border have decreased by more than 50%, according to government data.



The Department of Homeland Security said it removed and returned more than 50,000 individuals to more than 100 countries since the new rule went into effect.



Border Patrol agents made roughly 83,536 migrant apprehensions in between ports of entry at the southern border in June, the lowest since January 2021, according to government data.



-ABC News' Mireya Villarreal





Jul 17, 8:05 PM

More attendees seen with bandaged ears

On the third night of the convention, more RNC attendees are seen sporting bandages on their ears -- a nod to the one Trump had on his ear that was struck in the assassination attempt during his appearances over the past two nights.

PHOTO: People wear 'bandages' on their ears as they watch on the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PHOTO: Arizona delegate Stacy Goodman wears a 'bandage' on her ear on the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump was seen wearing a bandage while walking on the convention stage earlier Wednesday as well. He is expected to appear at the convention later tonight.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump walks onstage before the start of the third day of the Republican National Convention in the Fiserv Forum, on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Click here to read the rest of the blog.