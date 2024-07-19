RNC 2024 Day 4 updates: Hulk Hogan riles up crowd, rips off shirt

The fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention is a buildup to tonight's highly anticipated prime-time address from Donald Trump.

It will be the former president's first public speech since he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life Saturday at his rally in Pennsylvania.

He has said the attack changed his thinking about what he would say and now plans to stress "unity" in his speech.





Latest Developments





Jul 18, 9:49 PM

'God spared his life,' evangelist Franklin Graham says

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, remarked on the attempted assassination on Trump during his speech.



"Last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Trump had a near-death experience. No question, but God spared his life," Graham said.

PHOTO: Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Speaking on Trump's time in office, Graham said the former president followed through on his promises to appoint conservative justices to the Supreme Court and "defend religious liberty."





Jul 18, 9:47 PM

Hulk Hogan riles RNC crowd, rips off shirt

Hulk Hogan, bandana and sunglasses on his head and a sports coat covering his tank top, revved the crowd up with "USA" chants and called Trump "my hero" and a "gladiator."

PHOTO: US pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan rips his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign shirt during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

By the middle of his remarks, he lost his jacket and ripped his tank top off to reveal a Trump-Vance T-shirt, crescendoing with passion as he said,"I think about how his family was compromised, how his business was compromised. But what happened last week when they took a shot at my hero -- and tried to kill the president of the United States -- enough was enough"



"Let Trump-O-Mania rule again, let Trump-O-Mania make America great again," he shouted, a nod to his career as a WWE entertainer.



Hogan abandoned the teleprompter and free-wheeled with his penchant theatrics, earning a "thank you" from Trump and energizing the crowd some 20 minutes before the former president takes the stage to accept his nomination.





Jul 18, 9:37 PM

Hogan is a popular messenger for Trump

According to YouGov, Hogan is the 41st most famous sports personality in the U.S. Fifty-one percent of people have a positive opinion of him, while only 18% dislike him.



—538's Nathaniel Rakich





Jul 18, 9:37 PM

Hulk Hogan has largely stayed out of politics before now

We’re now hearing from former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, who once endorsed former President Barack Obama (then later rescinded that support). However, he has largely remained out of political discussions. Prior to this RNC appearance, I think the closest political act I can recall is when he arm-wrestled late former Mayor of Toronto, Canada, Rob Ford.

—538's Kaleigh Rogers





Jul 18, 9:39 PM

’There he is!’: Hulk Hogan arrives

PHOTO: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan waves an American flag as he arrives to speak on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)



Fist bumps and Hulk Hogan poses broke out as the famous WWE star walked out.



“There he is!” attendees could be heard saying after he was set to appear earlier in the program.

Hogan emerged waving an American flag.





Jul 18, 9:31 PM

Trump returns with family

Trump has returned to the arena following an extended musical interlude with several members of his family in tow, including his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, son Donald, daughter-in-law Lara Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.





Jul 18, 9:25 PM

Fact-checking Carlson’s claim about U.S. drug deaths, World War II comparison

“We've lost more Americans from drugs in the past four years than we lost in World War II. Yeah, our bloodiest war, more than we lost in World War II,” Carlson said. “Does anybody care? It is pathetic. It is pathetic. And do you hear a single word from Washington about doing anything?”



On the comparison of deaths, Carlson is close — but likely a bit off.



The Defense Casualty Analysis System of the U.S. government reports 405,399 soldiers died during World War II, with nearly 300,000 deaths coming on the battlefield. Drug overdose deaths in the United States have been averaging over 100,000 per year since Spring 2021, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Before that, the rate was closer to around 80,000 per year.



On calling World War II, America’s bloodiest war: It is America’s bloodiest foreign war. But an estimated 620,000 Americans died during the Civil War, according to American Battlefield Trust, with other estimates putting the figure closer to 750,000.



-PolitiFact’s Aaron Sharockman





Jul 18, 9:24 PM

RNC not sticking to the schedule

We were supposed to hear from wrestler Hulk Hogan a few minutes ago, but the RNC skipped over his speaking slot, and now we're being treated to a long musical interlude. Perhaps they're doing some last-minute rearranging of the program?



-538's Nathaniel Rakich





Jul 18, 9:19 PM

Attendee on what she thinks Trump will say tonight

“I think Trump will reference what happened Saturday, but not dwell on it,” said an attendee sitting next to ABC News Digital in the convention center.



“He has too much else to talk about,” she added.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)





Jul 18, 9:27 PM

Concert-like atmosphere

PHOTO:Delegates, supporters and others cheer as they wait for former president Donald Trump to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI, July 18, 2024. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)



The musical interludes tonight have people up out of their seats and in the aisles dancing. Delegates from Texas are swaying their cowboy hats in the air and others are waving “Make America Great Again” signs.

