RNC 2024 live: Trump and Vance officially get Republican nominations for president and vice president

Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance have officially clinched the Republican nominations for president and vice president.

Trump got the presidential nomination for the third election cycle in a row.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

This comes just days after the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The ex-commander-in-chief was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.

Presumptive nominee reveals he tore up planned speech after Saturday’s shooting

Donald Trump and JD Vance have officially received the Republican nominations for president and vice president.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Trump critic who has nevertheless said he’ll back Trump in November, praised the VP pick on X.

“Being a Marine is a big win in my family. As a Dad, he knows the kitchen table issues we all face. Americans have the opportunity to unite behind this ticket and move our country forward!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin added that Vance’s “passion for America’s prosperity, service as a U.S. Marine, and commitment to our commonsense conservative values are what we need for a stronger America.”

Donald Trump has become the de facto Republican nominee for US President after enough votes were cast at the National Convention to secure his bid.

His son, Eric Trump, announced the delegates from Florida which put the former president over the line on Monday (15 July).

Approximately 2,400 delegates from around the country will vote in total, sent there by voters in Republican primaries and caucuses held in each of the 50 states.

To win, a candidate needs 1,125 of the 2,400 delegate votes.

President Biden, in first remarks on Donald Trump's running mate, calls JD Vance a 'clone of Trump on the issues.'

JD Vance has been named Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee as the former president looks to take back the White House - and it’s been a long journey from a small town in Ohio for the 39-year-old Republican star.

It is an extraordinary ascent for a 39-year-old former US Marine and child of a violent, broken home, best known for his searing 2016 memoir about the despair of America’s rust belt.

Hillbilly Elegy – which sought to explain Trump’s rise by dissecting and sharply criticizing the culture that he’d grow up in – made Vance an instant media darling, hailed by many confused left-wingers as a “Trump whisperer.” While he was once anti-trump, Vance will now be joining Trump on the ticket and will be the presumed front-runner for the Republican nominee in 2028.

Great to be at @RNC in Milwaukee seeing President Trump get nominated.

The leadership the West needs.



The leadership the West needs. pic.twitter.com/voOEd2iEsT — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 15, 2024

JD Vance has entered the arena in Milwaukee to cheers and a standing ovation after being picked as Trump’s running mate.

Donald Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr met in Milwaukee today, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for Kennedy told the network that the pair discussed “national unity” following the assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday night.

Kennedy and Trump also discussed Trump’s selection for running mate. It was announced on Monday afternoon that Trump chose Ohio Senator JD Vance.

This comes amid the news that Kennedy has been granted Secret Service security.

The Republican Party has chosen former president Donald Trump as its’ nominee in this year’s presidential election, the third election in a row in which it has done so.

Trump officially clinched his party’s nomination at approximately 2:21 pm Central Time when the delegation from Florida, his adopted home state, cast its’ votes for his candidacy.

The Florida delegation’s votes were officially cast by Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, who along with his elder brother Donald Jr and half-sister Tiffany are serving as delegates to the convention from the Sunshine State.

The Republican National Convention opened its doors on Monday – meaning Donald Trump, just days after he survived an attempted assassination, will this week officially become the party’s 2024 presidential nominee to take on Joe Biden.

The twice-impeached convicted felon breezed through the GOP primary races, beating out competitors and amassing far greater than the required number of delegates he needed to secure the nomination.

Now, from July 15 to 18, Republican lawmakers, delegates, and other party figures will descend on the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to officially crown Trump as their nominee and see the former president declare his chosen running mate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming convention – such a hot ticket in GOP circles that even Melania Trump might turn up.

Donald Trump is not the type of man to allow an attempted assassination to dent his legendary belief in himself. Turning up, as planned, for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the former president combined his habitual bombast with an unusually statesmanlike pose.

The speech he is scheduled to deliver on Thursday – when he will be formally announced as the Republican presidential candidate – will be “a lot different than it would’ve been”.

“The speech I was going to give was going to be a humdinger. Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now. It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.”

Will he use the chance? It is to be hoped.

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond. As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!

Donald Trump on Truth Social

Fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina who held up an American flag during a Gaza solidarity demonstration in the spring will speak at the RNC, according to Donald Trump’s campaign.

“A group of students and fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill patriotically protected an American flag that had been disturbed by demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest on their campus,” the Trump campaign said on July 12.

“The students gained national attention as videos of the protest showed them standing strong to protect the American flag, even as protestors antagonized them,” according the campaign continued.

As Eric Trump announced that all of Florida’s 125 delegates backed former President Donald Trump, the ex-commander-in-chief officially clinched the Republican nomination for the third election cycle in a row.

Donald Trump has finally announced that JD Vance will be his running mate to take on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election, following months of speculation.

The former president, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday when a gunman opened fire at his rally in Pennsylvania, unveiled his vice presidential pick on Monday as the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For months, Trump has effectively been holding open auditions for the chance to succeed Mike Pence as his deputy, with Ohio Senator Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik all believed to have been in the running at various points.

Former president Donald Trump has announced Senator JD Vance — who came to prominence as a critic of Trump’s but emerged as an outspoken MAGA warrior — as his running mate.

Trump announced his new running mate on the first day of the Republican National Convention, following a dramatic weekend during which shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania. A spectator at the Trump rally was killed and another left critically injured during the assassination attempt on the former president; Trump was left bloodied, with an injury to his ear. The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was also killed by Secret Service.

A merchandise stand at the RNC in Milwaukee sells T-shirts with the words 'I'm voting for the felon 2024'

A merchandise stand at the RNC in Milwaukee sells felon-themed Trump T-shirts

It is a hopeful sign for our country when a political opponent calls for one's protection. Maybe our country can unite after all.

With Burgum out — down to Vance or possible wildcards including: Haley, Youngkin, Sarah Sanders, or Ben Carson.

Former president Donald Trump is likely to have settled on Ohio Senator JD Vance as his choice to serve as vice president, should he clinch the White House in the next presidential election.

The ex-president is set to announce his choice on Monday afternoon at the opening session of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sources involved with the Trump campaign have told The Independent that they are “99 percent sure” that the 39-year-old Ivy League graduate will get the nod.

After a gunman fired several rifle shots at Trump at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Vance took an aggressive stance. On Twitter/X, he blamed remarks by senior Democrats — including President Biden — for inciting the attack which led to the death of one man at the event, critical injuries to two more and and an injury to the former president.

VP choice will be present in person when nominating process starts at 3:37pm Central today. Trump will not be there in person. Possible Trump might announce it himself between now and then.

Watch live as the Republican National Convention takes place in Wisconsin on Monday (15 July) where Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s RNC, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The former president told Fox News that he’s planning on making his VP announcement today.

Like so many millions of my fellow citizens, I watched in horror on Saturday as a would-be assassin came perilously close to murdering former president Donald Trump. This was not just an attack on him and those innocent people simply exercising their First Amendment right to attend a political rally. It was not just an attack on the Republican Party.

It was an attack on the very fabric of American democracy.

Political violence has become a norm in our divided and beleaguered nation. From the 2011 attack on Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords to the 2017 shooting of Republican Steve Scalise to the attack last year on Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, to this weekend’s horrific attack which left one of our fellow citizens dead, we are increasingly solving our differences not with ballots and votes, but bullets and violence.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor have been told that neither of them is the pick for vice president.

Ohio Senator JD Vance and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin are also present in Milwaukee.

Trump has made his choice, who will reportedly be present as the nominating process begins at 4.37pm ET.

The suspected Trump rally shooter bought 50 rounds of ammunition, hours before carrying out the attack, according to a report.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was identified by law enforcement as the gunman who attempted to assassinate the former president at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Senior law enforcement officials told CNN that Crooks bought a large amount of ammo from a local gun store shortly before the attack. The Independent has asked the FBI for more information.

Crooks used a legally purchased, AR-style rifle with 5.56-caliber bullets in the shooting. Federal law enforcement believes that the gun belonged to Crooks’ father.

Donald Trump says he has narrowed his list of potential running mates to four men, a process he compared to his former reality television series The Apprentice.

He wants to announce the man who could be the next vice president of the United States at the beginning of next week’s Republican National Convention, when he is expected to receive the party’s formal nomination for the presidency.

“I’d love to do it at the convention, or just slightly before the convention, which would be — or just slightly before the convention, like Monday,” he told the The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday.

The convention begins on Monday.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum reported on Monday that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin are all present in Milwaukee.

"We are hearing that all are still awaiting President Trump's tap on the shoulder. Apprentice vibes anyone?"

A federal judge has thrown out a criminal case against Donald Trump, who was charged with hoarding government documents and classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving office, then obstructing law enforcement attempts to get them back.

The bombshell decision from Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, argues that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution and “usurps” the role of Congress in funding that office.

A rulingin the case arrives at the beginning of the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to formally receive the party’s nomination for the presidency after he was nearly killed at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the arrival of delegates on Monday, downtown Milwaukee was transformed into a fortress.

A tour of the soon-to-be attractions captured a festival-type atmosphere — attractions included a vegan BBQ stand — set to occur over a backdrop of heightened security.

While Secret Service officials claimed on Sunday that the agency had not taken additional steps to secure the city following an assassination attempt against ex-President Donald Trump at his rally on Saturday, locals who spoke to The Independent described a surging of security measures downtown in the immediate wake of the shooting.

Helicopters roared overhead while police boats blocked off the river.

Virtually every inch of sidewalk was enclosed or cut off entirely by large, black metal fencing for several blocks in any direction around the convention center.

Around the center itself a day before the fun began there were practically as many police as tourists and locals combined, including officers from New Jersey, North Carolina, and other states called in as backup from around the country for the four-day convention.

A handful of roads downtown remained open under restricted traffic patterns, though without clear signage many drivers ended up turned back by police after turning down a dead end.

One Uber driver complained to The Independent that traffic had been largely frozen, with too few roads open to accommodate the surge of visitors.

The attempted assassination of the former president was top of mind for many, and groups of Republicans around the venue on Sunday could be heard discussing the shooting and Trump’s triumphant fist-raising in response.

Ohio Senator JD Vance left his home in Cincinnati at about 10am ET alongside his wife on Monday.

They were picked up by three Black SUVs escorted by police, according to CNN.

This comes as Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that he’ll announce his VP pick today.

Vance is one of three frontrunners in the race to be Trump’s running mate – the others are Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Both are in Milwaukee for the RNC and they’re set to address the convention this week.

Watch live as protesters march in Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention 2024 gets underway on Monday (15 July).

Donald Trump has arrived in Wisconsin, to attend this year’s RNC, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and will finally unveil the identity of his running mate.

JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners to be his running mate.

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Donald Trump has told Fox News that he’s planning on making his VP announcement today.

Donald Trump and the MAGA-fied Republican Party will take over the city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin this week as the GOP nominating convention takes place over four days.

At the top of every delegate’s mind this week? Saturday’s surreal scene at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman was killed by the Secret Service after attempting to assassinate the former president in a shooting that left one spectator dead and two others seriously injured. An already momentous event will now be underscored by a new layer of security, as the country reels from one of the most shocking outbursts of political violence in decades.

The US Secret Service has this morning expressed confidence in its security plan for the Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend.

“I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting,” Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

Fox & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones called on speakers at the GOP convention to “tone down” the rhetoric in their speeches this week whatever “righteous anger” they may be feeling about Saturday’s events, according to Mediaite.

After Steve Doocy applauded Trump for tearing up his “humdinger” of a speech following the shooting, Kilmeade told viewers: “The Trump campaign said they are raising concerns about the speeches, Lawrence. And they are going to be delivered at the convention. They are worried about him being overly aggressive in the shadow of the assassination attempt.

“So, I would say, everybody, if you are going to give a speech today, tone it down a little. You take the direction of the Trump campaign. Tone it down.”

Jones agreed and added: “I think it’s incumbent on all of us to realize the moment. If you’re a part of the MAGA movement or have been following what has been happening for a while, and the tone and the tenor, and you see that there is an attempted assassination on the leader of your party, of course you are angry and upset.

“But I think we all have a responsibility to the people that we serve and provide information to, to just be more humble. Tone it down just a little bit.

“You can have righteous anger. But, at the end of the day, you don’t want to inspire someone to do something that can cause harm to someone else.”

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace said on Sunday that this week’s convention needs to present a “unifying message” following the assassination attempt against Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Asked on NewsNation’s The Hill Sunday how the tone of the event will change in response to the sniper attack on Trump, Mace answered: “Well, I think it has to change.

“Right now, many of us are angry. We’re reeling from the shocking events last night.

“We should have a unifying tone. I think that’ll happen naturally, that we’ll have a unifying message, not just for the Republican Party, but for a nation who’s going to be hurting and need time to heal in the weeks and months to come.”

Not sure how “unifying” this statement was but sure...

"I'm praying for the family of the person who was killed at the rally, I pray that the other audience member that was injured at the rally survives their injuries, and I pray that the shooter that tried to shoot Donald Trump rests in Hell."

Gustaf Kilander has this on why the former president’s son’s convention speech on Wednesday looks like good news for one of the top three contenders to be his old man’s running mate.

Tony Evers is asking officials to revisit a prior decision that allows people to bring guns within blocks of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after the assassination attempt against Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Evers believes additional steps need to be taken to keep the convention’s attendees, law enforcement and the local community safe, the AP’s source said.

The request was made to the US Secret Service, which would bring it to the Republican National Committee, the person said.

The Secret Service said at a news conference on Sunday that they were confident in their existing security plan and hadn’t made any changes following the shooting.

Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside of his Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday in a show of support

Activists gathering in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention say Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump won’t affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the convention site this week.

A diverse range of organisations and activists is expected outside the downtown Fiserv Forum. The largest expected demonstration was slated to start this morning. The Coalition to March on the RNC, comprised largely of local groups, planned to protest for access to abortion rights, for immigrant rights and against the war in Gaza among other issues.

“The shooting has nothing to do with us,” said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesperson, speaking about the shots fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

“We’re going to continue with the march as we planned.”

The progressive coalition protesting the RNC has touted their demonstrations as “family-friendly.” Organisers expect an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 attendees. Separately, the Philadelphia-based Poor People’s Army, which organises for economic justice, plans an afternoon march.

Smaller organisations also plan to demonstrate inside parks closer to the convention site where Trump is set to officially accept the party’s presidential nomination later this week.

People gather to pray for Donald Trump ahead of the Republican National Convention at Zeidler Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday

Nearly 2,500 delegates are gathering in Milwaukee this week for a roll call vote to select the Republican presidential nominee, formally ending the presidential primary.

It will be a moment lacking in suspense: former president Donald Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a majority of convention delegates on March 12 but he doesn’t officially become the party’s standard-bearer until after the roll call, when delegates vote on the nominee.

A vast majority of those delegates are already bound to support Trump, who only needs a majority to win the Republican nomination. However, due to state party rules, at least a handful are still slated to go to former candidate Nikki Haley, even after she released her delegates.

While Democratic delegates are technically allowed to stray from their pledged candidate to vote their conscience, Republican delegates remain bound to their assigned candidate no matter their personal views. That means that the party rules almost guarantee that Trump will officially become the nominee this week.

A flag displaying Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hangs over a highway overpass

The Republican has been speaking to The Washington Examiner and revealed that he’s had to come up with a whole new speech for the RNC this week in light of Saturday’s events.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” Trump lamented.

“Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”

Asked by the Examiner how he was coping with the shock of it all, he said: “That reality is just setting in. I rarely look away from the crowd.

“Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?”

Donald Trump raises a fist in defiance after being shot at in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday

Here’s our guide to the four-day conservative jamboree in Milwaukee, which promises a beer-themed opening party, a speech by (checks notes) Amber Rose and various dubious sounding film screenings, including a Ronald Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid.

John Bowden is part of our team on the ground in Milwaukee this week.

Here’s his preview of what to expect.

Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s Republican National Convention (RNC), a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday

You can follow all of the fallout from Saturday’s shocking attack over in our dedicated sister blog but, right here, we’ll be concentrating on the RNC, where, bloody but unbowed, Trump can expect a hero’s welcome.

But before we get down to convention business, here’s Rachel Sharp with Trump’s most recent comments on his ordeal.

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at which the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump will be formally invited to represent that GOP in this year’s election race against Joe Biden.

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night, is expected to formally address the convention on Thursday, before which he will finally name his running mate, with Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum thought to be the front-runners for the honor of succeeding Mike Pence in the role.