RNC 2024 live: Trump set to make VP announcement at convention today

Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year's Republican National Convention, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The former president told Fox News that he’s planning on making his VP announcement today. JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee – who will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and finally unveil the identity of his running mate – was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.

17:00 , John Bowden

Ahead of the arrival of delegates on Monday, downtown Milwaukee was transformed into a fortress.

A tour of the soon-to-be attractions captured a festival-type atmosphere — attractions included a vegan BBQ stand — set to occur over a backdrop of heightened security.

While Secret Service officials claimed on Sunday that the agency had not taken additional steps to secure the city following an assassination attempt against ex-President Donald Trump at his rally on Saturday, locals who spoke to The Independent described a surging of security measures downtown in the immediate wake of the shooting.

Helicopters roared overhead while police boats blocked off the river.

Virtually every inch of sidewalk was enclosed or cut off entirely by large, black metal fencing for several blocks in any direction around the convention center.

Around the center itself a day before the fun began there were practically as many police as tourists and locals combined, including officers from New Jersey, North Carolina, and other states called in as backup from around the country for the four-day convention.

A handful of roads downtown remained open under restricted traffic patterns, though without clear signage many drivers ended up turned back by police after turning down a dead end.

One Uber driver complained to The Independent that traffic had been largely frozen, with too few roads open to accommodate the surge of visitors.

The attempted assassination of the former president was top of mind for many, and groups of Republicans around the venue on Sunday could be heard discussing the shooting and Trump’s triumphant fist-raising in response.

Vance departs Ohio home in motorcade amid VP speculation

16:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Ohio Senator JD Vance left his home in Cincinnati at about 10am ET alongside his wife on Monday.

They were picked up by three Black SUVs escorted by police, according to CNN.

This comes as Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that he’ll announce his VP pick today.

Vance is one of three frontrunners in the race to be Trump’s running mate – the others are Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Both are in Milwaukee for the RNC and they’re set to address the convention this week.

16:20 , Lucy Leeson

Watch live as protesters march in Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention 2024 gets underway on Monday (15 July).

Watch live as protesters march in Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention 2024 gets underway on Monday (15 July).

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and will finally unveil the identity of his running mate.

JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners to be his running mate.

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

16:00 , The Independent

15:54 , Gustaf Kilander

Donald Trump has told Fox News that he’s planning on making his VP announcement today.

15:30 , John Bowden

Donald Trump and the MAGA-fied Republican Party will take over the city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin this week as the GOP nominating convention takes place over four days.

At the top of every delegate’s mind this week? Saturday’s surreal scene at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman was killed by the Secret Service after attempting to assassinate the former president in a shooting that left one spectator dead and two others seriously injured. An already momentous event will now be underscored by a new layer of security, as the country reels from one of the most shocking outbursts of political violence in decades.

Secret Service ‘confident’ over RNC security plan

15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

The US Secret Service has this morning expressed confidence in its security plan for the Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend.

“I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting,” Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

Fox hosts calls on RNC speakers to ‘tone down’ speeches

14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Fox & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones called on speakers at the GOP convention to “tone down” the rhetoric in their speeches this week whatever “righteous anger” they may be feeling about Saturday’s events, according to Mediaite.

After Steve Doocy applauded Trump for tearing up his “humdinger” of a speech following the shooting, Kilmeade told viewers: “The Trump campaign said they are raising concerns about the speeches, Lawrence. And they are going to be delivered at the convention. They are worried about him being overly aggressive in the shadow of the assassination attempt.

“So, I would say, everybody, if you are going to give a speech today, tone it down a little. You take the direction of the Trump campaign. Tone it down.”

Jones agreed and added: “I think it’s incumbent on all of us to realize the moment. If you’re a part of the MAGA movement or have been following what has been happening for a while, and the tone and the tenor, and you see that there is an attempted assassination on the leader of your party, of course you are angry and upset.

“But I think we all have a responsibility to the people that we serve and provide information to, to just be more humble. Tone it down just a little bit.

“You can have righteous anger. But, at the end of the day, you don’t want to inspire someone to do something that can cause harm to someone else.”

Mace calls for ‘unifying message from Trump at RNC after shooting

14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace said on Sunday that this week’s convention needs to present a “unifying message” following the assassination attempt against Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Asked on NewsNation’s The Hill Sunday how the tone of the event will change in response to the sniper attack on Trump, Mace answered: “Well, I think it has to change.

“Right now, many of us are angry. We’re reeling from the shocking events last night.

“We should have a unifying tone. I think that’ll happen naturally, that we’ll have a unifying message, not just for the Republican Party, but for a nation who’s going to be hurting and need time to heal in the weeks and months to come.”

Not sure how “unifying” this statement was but sure...

“I’m praying for the family of the person who was killed at the rally, I pray that the other audience member that was injured at the rally survives their injuries, and I pray that the shooter that tried to shoot Donald Trump rests in Hell.” pic.twitter.com/xv4veYuyYu — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 14, 2024

Don Jr’s billing at RNC gives significant clue to Trump’s veep pick

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Gustaf Kilander has this on why the former president’s son’s convention speech on Wednesday looks like good news for one of the top three contenders to be his old man’s running mate.

Wisconsin governor asks for reconsideration on a widened no-gun zone around RNC

13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Tony Evers is asking officials to revisit a prior decision that allows people to bring guns within blocks of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after the assassination attempt against Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Evers believes additional steps need to be taken to keep the convention’s attendees, law enforcement and the local community safe, the AP’s source said.

The request was made to the US Secret Service, which would bring it to the Republican National Committee, the person said.

The Secret Service said at a news conference on Sunday that they were confident in their existing security plan and hadn’t made any changes following the shooting.

Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside of his Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday in a show of support (Getty)

GOP convention protests are on despite shooting at Trump rally

12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Activists gathering in Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention say Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump won’t affect their long-standing plans to demonstrate outside the convention site this week.

A diverse range of organisations and activists is expected outside the downtown Fiserv Forum. The largest expected demonstration was slated to start this morning. The Coalition to March on the RNC, comprised largely of local groups, planned to protest for access to abortion rights, for immigrant rights and against the war in Gaza among other issues.

“The shooting has nothing to do with us,” said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesperson, speaking about the shots fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

“We’re going to continue with the march as we planned.”

The progressive coalition protesting the RNC has touted their demonstrations as “family-friendly.” Organisers expect an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 attendees. Separately, the Philadelphia-based Poor People’s Army, which organises for economic justice, plans an afternoon march.

Smaller organisations also plan to demonstrate inside parks closer to the convention site where Trump is set to officially accept the party’s presidential nomination later this week.

People gather to pray for Donald Trump ahead of the Republican National Convention at Zeidler Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday (EPA)

When does a presumptive Republican presidential nominee become a nominee?

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Nearly 2,500 delegates are gathering in Milwaukee this week for a roll call vote to select the Republican presidential nominee, formally ending the presidential primary.

It will be a moment lacking in suspense: former president Donald Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a majority of convention delegates on March 12 but he doesn’t officially become the party’s standard-bearer until after the roll call, when delegates vote on the nominee.

A vast majority of those delegates are already bound to support Trump, who only needs a majority to win the Republican nomination. However, due to state party rules, at least a handful are still slated to go to former candidate Nikki Haley, even after she released her delegates.

While Democratic delegates are technically allowed to stray from their pledged candidate to vote their conscience, Republican delegates remain bound to their assigned candidate no matter their personal views. That means that the party rules almost guarantee that Trump will officially become the nominee this week.

A flag displaying Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hangs over a highway overpass (AP)

Trump reveals he tore up his convention speech after Saturday's shooting

11:40 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican has been speaking to The Washington Examiner and revealed that he’s had to come up with a whole new speech for the RNC this week in light of Saturday’s events.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” Trump lamented.

“Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”

Asked by the Examiner how he was coping with the shock of it all, he said: “That reality is just setting in. I rarely look away from the crowd.

“Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?”

Donald Trump raises a fist in defiance after being shot at in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (AP)

Who is speaking, what are the convention’s big events and when will Trump accept the nomination?

11:20 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s our guide to the four-day conservative jamboree in Milwaukee, which promises a beer-themed opening party, a speech by (checks notes) Amber Rose and various dubious sounding film screenings, including a Ronald Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid.

11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

John Bowden is part of our team on the ground in Milwaukee this week.

Here’s his preview of what to expect.

Donald Trump to appear at Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt

10:40 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s Republican National Convention (RNC), a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday (Reuters)

You can follow all of the fallout from Saturday’s shocking attack over in our dedicated sister blog but, right here, we’ll be concentrating on the RNC, where, bloody but unbowed, Trump can expect a hero’s welcome.

But before we get down to convention business, here’s Rachel Sharp with Trump’s most recent comments on his ordeal.

Trump describes split-second moment that saved his life: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’

Good morning!

10:12 , Joe Sommerlad

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at which the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump will be formally invited to represent that GOP in this year’s election race against Joe Biden.

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night, is expected to formally address the convention on Thursday, before which he will finally name his running mate, with Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum thought to be the front-runners for the honor of succeeding Mike Pence in the role.