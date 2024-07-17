RNC Day 2: Nikki Haley endorses Donald Trump
The message on the floor of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night was unity.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling has nothing to do with the merits of Trump's classified documents case.
The error prompted laughter among the MSNBC panel.
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
The former Democratic senator also busted one particular claim about Republican senators and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said Monday she thinks Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of former President Trump’s classified documents case could be a “blessing in disguise” for special counsel Jack Smith. “Look, I think it’s a terrible decision. I think it’s absolutely wrong on the merits, but going forward I think this could actually be…
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
The former New York City mayor did not appear to trip on anything.
Donald Trump Jr. had a tense back-and-forth with a reporter for NBC News at the Republican National Convention Monday, during which he called the news crew “clowns” and ultimately shooed them away by saying, “get out of here!”The exchange was cordial at first, with NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff asking the eldest Trump child about the former president’s plan to change his convention speech in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt, supposedly pivoting to a message of “unity.”“I think h
Mr Musk has become increasingly involved in US politics and said the new law was the "last straw".
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from the seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.It
“She’s way more famous than any of us up here,” said the CNN commentator, describing it as a “bunker buster” address.
Usha Chilukuri Vance, 38, and her husband, Sen. J.D. Vance, have been married since 2014. The pair met while attending Yale Law School.
The right-wing singer was among several artists who commented publicly on the assassination attempt.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
As the premiers gather in Halifax this week for their annual summer meetings, they're sending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a unified message: stay off our lawn."Every federal budget, we see more and more new programs in provincial jurisdictions," Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday."Enough is enough."Canada's 13 premiers meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss enduring political issues like the cost of living and the state of Canada's infrastructure, along with looming questions about the
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
CNN Senior Reporter Daniel Dale debunks claims from the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
The Ohio senator has made a whole lot of negative statements about Trump, something people on social media were happy to point out.
"As a Latina, my top political concerns are every single thing in Project 2025. It's like they looked at everything on the liberal and leftist agenda and just said, 'Let's do the opposite.'"