Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to speak on day two of Republican convention

Donald Trump is cheered on as he arrives with JD Vance during the first night of the RNC at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Donald Trump is cheered on as he arrives with JD Vance during the first night of the RNC at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

The former Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will address the party’s convention on Tuesday, as Donald Trump looks to consolidate the support of their primary voters in his rematch against Joe Biden in November.

DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, has been generally supportive of Trump since abandoning his White House bid in January. Haley, who dropped out of the presidential race in March, offered some sharp criticism of Trump during her campaign, but she has since indicated that she will vote for the former president in November. Her appearance at the convention, which was a last-minute addition to the schedule, offers Trump the chance to present a united Republican front as Democrats clash over Biden’s candidacy.

Other Republicans set to speak on Tuesday include the House speaker Mike Johnson and the Florida senator Marco Rubio, who was on Trump’s shortlist of running mates. Senate candidates from key battleground states – including Kari Lake of Arizona, Eric Hovde of Wisconsin and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania – will also have the opportunity to address convention attendees.

Their speeches come after Republicans opened their nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a high-energy note. Trump began the convention on Monday with the announcement that the Ohio senator JD Vance would serve as his running mate, ending months of heated speculation over who would join the former president at the top of the ticket. After formally winning the nomination in the afternoon, Trump brought convention-goers to their feet when he made a surprise appearance at Fiserv Forum on Monday evening.

In his first public appearance since the assassination attempt against him on Saturday, Trump appeared at the convention with a bandage over his ear, which was injured in the attack. Multiple speakers who addressed the convention on Monday expressed deep gratitude that Trump survived the shooting, which left one rally attender and the suspected gunman dead.

Related: Trump appears with bandaged ear at Republican national convention

“Two days ago, evil came for the man we admire and love so much,” the hard-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told convention attendees. “I thank God that his hand was on President Trump.”

On Tuesday, Republicans are expected to focus their attention on crime and immigration, as the theme of the day will be “Make America Safe Once Again”. Immigration has become a rallying cry for Republicans, with Trump and his allies repeatedly and falsely accusing Biden of supporting “open borders”.

Trump has previously called for the deportation of 15 to 20 million undocumented immigrants if he wins re-election, and Vance voiced his own support for mass deportation in an interview with the Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday.

“We have to deport people,” Vance told Hannity. “We have to deport people who broke our laws who came in here. And I think we need to start with the violent criminals.”

While Republicans rally, Biden and his Democratic allies are resuming some campaign communications after suspending their planned anti-Trump ads in response to the assassination attempt. At a press conference in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Biden campaign officials said that the assassination attempt against Trump would not change their messaging strategy.

“The president and the vice-president have been very clear on their vision when it comes to the agenda that they want to put forward for Americans. Our campaign has been talking about that for months,” said Quentin Fulks, Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager. “And we’re going to continue to draw the contrast of what that work actually means and what it means for the lives of those American people.”

As of now, it seems like Biden still needs to sell more voters on that message. National polls show a neck-and-neck race, and Biden appears to be in trouble in several states he won in 2020. In a more worrisome sign for Biden, 19 congressional Democrats have called on him to drop out of the race following his disastrous debate performance last month.

Speaking at a brunch in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Chris LaCivita, the co-manager of Trump’s campaign, expressed the utmost confidence in their chances of victory this fall.

“We have nearly 20 paths to get to where we need to get,” LaCivita said. “They have one, maybe two.”

Despite the warning signs, Fulks insisted that the Democratic National Committee would move forward with its earlier plan to nominate Biden via a virtual roll call vote before its convention in Chicago next month. Democrats initially proposed the virtual roll call because of a ballot deadline of 7 August in Ohio, but state legislators passed a bill to address that issue. Still, Biden’s team is undeterred.

“We have moved forward. We instituted this before they had a fix, and we’re going to continue on that path,” Fulks said.

The New Jersey senator Cory Booker traveled to Milwaukee for the press conference to express his robust support for the president’s agenda, and he appeared to grow frustrated as he listed the many policy differences between Biden and Trump.

“We know what we have. And so all of our jobs is to simply tell the truth,” Booker said. “In this moment in our democracy, please vote for decency and kindness and empathy and grace. Those are the best American values.”