RNC’s 'election integrity’ training in Tampa raising red flags for Florida Democrats

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump repeatedly used the n-word in response to his car being damaged in the early 1970s, according to a new memoir by his nephew. Fred C. Trump III recounts the incident at his grandparents’ house in Queens in his book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, according to The Guardian. “‘N—s,’ I recall him saying disgustedly. ‘Look what the n—s did,’” Fred reportedly quotes his uncle as saying.Trump III writes that the episode took place when his uncle arrived at the house