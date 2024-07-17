RNC highlights: Matt Gaetz brings zingers

Rep. Matt Gaetz, known for his clashes with House Republican leadership, took to the stage Wednesday night with populist lines — and some laugh lines.

Video Transcript

Under Biden Harris America has fallen sicker, lonelier and poorer under Trump.

We prospered.

We were richer.

Inflation was low and there were two genders under Biden Harris, inflation has gotten so bad.

You can no longer bribe democrat senators with cash alone.

You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold value.

A Democrat congressman recently said that any criticism of Joe Biden is ablest, I don't think it's too much to ask that the American President be able to do the job.

Kamala Harris isn't able to do any job.

She was appointed border czar.

Appointing Kamala Harris to oversee the border is like appointing Bernie Madoff to oversee your retirement plan.