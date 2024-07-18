RNC highlights: Trump Jr. hails father's spirit during rally attack

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son, opened his speech Wednesday night by recalling last weekend's attempted assassination against his father.

Video Transcript

Right now, the America we all grew up with the America that we love.

Feels like an old photograph where you sit down with your Children and tell them what life used to be like.

You look back at that America and remember a country that was confident and proud, an America that knew who it was and what it stood for.

And it could all feel like a distant memory.

Somewhere along the way, we stumbled somewhere along the way.

We lost ourselves, but we can't live on nostalgia.

Yes, America was great.

But our greatest days are yet to come because no matter how far off that old photo may feel, it's not the end of our story.

We're like that man who stood on that platform and felt the bullet pierce his flesh just days ago in Pennsylvania, he may have moved to the ground, but he stood back up.

I've always been proud of him, but I've never been prouder of my father than I was in that moment.

That's when the world found out that there is tough and then there's Trump tough and the good news is America is Trump tough.