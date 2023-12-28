RNC investigating sudden death of 40-year-old man in St. John's

Police are asking the public for tips after a man was found dead in a west-end home Wednesday. (Malone Mullin/CBC - image credit)

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old man in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a news release Thursday that officers responded to a call Wednesday evening.

They found the man dead inside a west end home.

The RNC's major-crime unit and the province's chief medical examiner are working to determine the cause of death, the release said.

Police say there's no concern for public safety.

The force is asking for anyone with information to call the RNC.

