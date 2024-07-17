RNC live analysis: Does Haley's Trump endorsement point to a unified GOP after all?

Well, we're in it now. The Republican National Convention is in full swing in Milwaukee, after a night of speeches from rising Republican stars ‒ including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

On Monday, following a harrowing assassination attempt at a campaign rally, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, were formally selected as the GOP's 2024 presidential and vice presidential nominees. Vance will take the stage Wednesday to address voters in a prime-time appearance.

But it's not all speeches and delegates here. USA TODAY Opinion columnists have a lot of thoughts on the RNC. We'll bring you live commentary and analysis, alongside on-the-ground coverage from Fiserv Forum throughout the convention.

Nikki Haley and Trump make amends at RNC for a 'unified Republican Party'

MILWAUKEE — On Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, the attendees in the Fiserv arena were fired up. The energy was palpable.

Several primary contenders against former President Donald Trump spoke to the crowd, to different reactions.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy got a rousing welcome and the crowd ate up everything he said. He got everyone chanting “vote Trump” at one point. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also riled up the crowd.

Of note, Trump arrived to the arena at 8 p.m. CDT – an hour earlier than he was originally scheduled to, which means he was there in person to hear Haley – his fiercest primary opponent. (Remember Trump's "birdbrain" smear against Haley?)

Last week, Haley had said she wasn't even invited to attend. Things changed over the weekend, when it was announced Sunday – the day after Trump survived an assassination attempt – she’d speak at the convention.

Haley was welcomed with more cheers than I had expected, and some “boos.”

But when she said that Trump graciously invited her, and that she firmly endorsed him, Haley won over the crowd.

“For the sake of our nation, we have to go with Donald Trump,” she said, and a “unified Republican Party” is the best way to save the country.

— Ingrid Jacques

