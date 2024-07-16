RNC night 1 ratings see 50% increase from 2020 convention, Nielsen says: See the ratings

Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Nielsen estimates 18.13 million viewers tuned in to the first night of the Republican National Convention, the company said in a Tuesday release.

The RNC kicked off in Milwaukee Monday after a dramatic few days, during which Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt and ended a months-long mystery by naming Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

In 2020, the first day of the RNC saw approximately 12 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

While Nielsen ratings do not capture those who streamed online, experts still say viewership of conventions has been waning as they turn into predictable pep rallies. But audience can come back with an element of something unexpected.

RNC 2024 live updates: When does the RNC start tonight? When are DeSantis, Haley speaking?

Looking back at previous RNC and DNC ratings

For convention audiences, Nielsen also issues ratings based on the percentage of television-owning households that tuned in.

The household rating for the first night of the 2024 RNC was 10.6, according to Tuesday's release. Here is how that compares to 2020's nightly ratings, when in-person events were scaled back or canceled due to the pandemic:

2020 RNC

  • 2020 RNC Day 4 - 14.7

  • 2020 RNC Day 3 - 11.0

  • 2020 RNC Day 2 - 12.2

  • 2020 RNC Day 1 - 10.7

2020 DNC

  • 2020 DNC Day 4 - 15.6

  • 2020 DNC Day 3 - 14.6

  • 2020 DNC Day 2 - 12.6

  • 2020 DNC Day 1 - 12.7

The last night of the convention typically draws the biggest audience.

How to watch the RNC

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC. Watch it live here:

The RNC will conclude on Thursday, when Trump is expected to speak. Other speakers are still being finalized.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RNC day 1 ratings: 18 million viewers tune in to Republican gathering

