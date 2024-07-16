At RNC, Teamsters head challenges Republicans and Democrats to 'embrace cooperation'

Speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday night, Teamsters president Sean O'Brien said he advocates for union and non-union workers in America, and urged Republicans and Democrats to "embrace cooperation."

Video Transcript

In 2021 teams nationwide elected me to fight for them.

And that's precisely what I'm doing.

Something is wrong in this country and we need to say it out loud.

I will always speak for America and the American worker, both union and nonunion.

I challenge each and every one of you and especially my friends on the democratic side to embrace cooper operation, to truly collaborate, to achieve meaningful and productive change, to ensure we make this great nation the wor in this world, the bigger, faster and strongest nation in the entire world.

I love this country.

The chiefs just love this country.

Our 1.3 million members move America on the roads in the ports on the rail and in the air.

And at the end of the day, if the power is to be, stop me from raising my voice on behalf of American workers, I will not have one single regret.

I still carry my commercial driver's license.

I still have my place on the union seniority list.

You'll find me back in Boston driving a tractor trailer, delivering equipment for Shaughnessy and her hearn because I have the protection of a union contract that gives me the freedom to speak my mind and to fight like hell, God bless the greatest nation.

Thank you very much.