RNLI lifeguards stop some Jersey beach patrols

There will no longer be lifeguards patrolling some of Jersey's beaches as the peak summer season has ended.

The RNLI said Sunday marked the end of the summer season and patrols would stop at Plémont and Grève de Lecq beaches.

Lifeguards will continue to patrol daily from 10:00 to 18:00 BST at St Ouens and St Brelade's bay.

The RNLI lifeguard supervisor for Jersey, Aaron White, said he wanted to remind people planning to go to the coast to "do so at a lifeguarded beach".

He added people should "swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags and, if you do get into trouble, remember to float to live - lie flat on your back with your ears submerged, remain calm and await assistance."

