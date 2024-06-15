RNLI Volunteer recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

John Porter was "shocked" when he heard he was to receive the honour [RNLI Nigel Millard]

A volunteer at the RNLI in Scarborough has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

John Porter, who was part of the operational crew for 35 years and has remained a volunteer, said he was in “shock” to hear he was being honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

The honours celebrate the contribution of well-known personalities, government employees and ordinary people who have served their community.

Mr Porter said he was “honoured and surprised" and added it was "nice to be recognised”.

Mr Porter, 76, said he had been at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, where he also works, when he received a call from his son giving him the news.

"He said: 'Dad, you’ve got a letter from the Cabinet Office. You better sit down for this one. You’ve been awarded the British Empire Medal',"

Mr Porter’s relationship with the RNLI started as a child.

His mother had been a member of the local branch committee in York and he would help her with fundraising efforts.

He also lived in Filey at weekends and would sell raffle tickets for the RNLI outside the lifeboat station with his late wife.

John Porter was told the news of his BEM by his son [RNLI Nick Gough]

Explaining how his role with the RNLI in Filey began, he said: "I knew some of the crew there and I was on the beach one day and they were a bit short handed, and somebody shouted ‘hey John hold the rope’.”

The volunteer, from Scarborough, said he was looking forward to receiving his BEM and planned to celebrate with his family.

"We don’t do anything to do with life-boating to be recognised, we do it to be a service to the community and to saving lives at sea," he said.

John Porter's involvement with the RNLI began in childhood [RNLI Nick Head]

Others being honoured by the King include Neil Williamson, from Whitby.

The 65-year-old, who is curator at the RNLI's Whitby Lifeboat Museum, is awarded a BEM for his services to the RNLI.

Also receiving a BEM is Emma Chester, from York, for services to young people.

The 46-year-old has dedicated much of her time to volunteering with the Girl Guides as a Guide and Brownie leader and has been a district and division commissioner for the organisation.

68-year-old Hazel Collett, from Copmanthorpe, is also honoured for services to Astronomy in her role as meetings secretary with the British Astronomical Association.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk