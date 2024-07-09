Roaches, flies found at multiple Fort Worth restaurants. 1 closed for serious violations

One Fort Worth restaurant was closed for serious health violations, including roaches, during June 16-29 inspections of places to eat, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Marisqueria La Perla LLC at 4200 South Freeway scored 30 on June 20. Inspectors found raw shrimp stored next to items that were ready to eat, no thermometer on the temperature controlled food-holding unit and roaches inside the equipment and washing areas.

The city temporarily closed the establishment due to the roaches. Marisqueria La Perla scored 10 demerits on a June 26 follow-up inspection.

Two restaurants scored over 30. Restaurants that receive more than 30 demerits are required to immediately fix the most critical violations and start corrective procedures on all the other violations within 48 hours. In Fort Worth inspections, zero is a perfect score.

El Merendero at 3000 South Freeway scored 35 on June 25. Some food wasn’t being held at a safe temperature, a certified food manager wasn’t employed at the location or present on-site during the inspection and two employees hadn’t attended an accredited food handler class. The inspector also noticed dead roaches on the kitchen wall.

The establishment scored 22 on a June 28 follow-up inspection.

My Lan Bistro scored 31 on June 17. The inspector found a buildup of organic matter in the ice machine, an expired health permit, uncovered food in the walk-in cooler and litter and debris on the ground around the dumpster.

My Lan Bistro scored 12 during a follow-up inspection three days later.

Several other establishments had high scores. Tacos La Bendicion at 1150 E. Seminary Drive and Chop House at 300 Throckmorton St. both scored 27. Inspectors found dead roaches in the storage area of Tacos La Bendicion and no certified food manager available at Chop House.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant at 4740 S. Hulen St. and the Cleburne Food Mart at 3233 Cleburne Road scored 26. Black residue was found in the ice machine at Abuelo’s, and flies were noted at both locations.

Lisa’s Chicken and Seafood at 407 N.W. 28th St. and My Pizzeria at 8751 Camp Bowie West Blvd. scored 25. The inspector found flies and a dirty kitchen floor at Lisa’s Chicken and some food stored at an unsafe temperature at My Pizzeria.

In addition to the locations mentioned above, inspectors found roaches at Church’s Chicken at 1701 Sycamore School Road, Paco’s Mexican Cuisine at 156 W. 4th St. and Williams Chicken at 4313 E. Berry St.

Multiple establishments had problems with flies or gnats, including Ha Na Bi at 9100 North Freeway, Torito Restaurant at 4200 South Freeway, Everman Shell at 8654 South Freeway, El Pollo Regio at 7108 Camp Bowie West Blvd., Ridglea Country Club at 3700 Bernie Anderson Ave., P.F. Chang’s China Bistro at 400 Throckmorton St., Sonic Drive-In at 301 University Drive, Wild Salsa at 150 Throckmorton St., Wingstop at 2723 8th Ave., Taco Heads Stockyards at 2349 N. Main St., Genghis Grill at 4469 Bryant Irvin Road, IHOP at 8640 East Freeway, Ricks Cabaret at 7101 Calmont Ave., Crumbl Cookies at 9017 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Williams Chicken at 4313 E. Berry St., Domino’s Pizza at 2801 W. Berry St., Steak ‘n Shake at 5020 Overton Ridge Blvd. and McDonald’s at 1420 Eastchase Parkway.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 16th - June 29th, 2024. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Some data analysis in this story was conducted using AI. For more information on how the Star-Telegram and McClatchy newsrooms are using AI, go here.