Roaches seen in several Tarrant County restaurant inspections

Two restaurants received high demerit scores and roaches were observed in the latest Tarrant County inspections, according to city data.

There were 273 inspections from March 3 to March 16.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29 demerits, a follow-up inspection is required.

The snack bar at the Quiktrip at 2201 Central Drive in Bedford is closed due to the hot water unable to reach required temperatures.

Two restaurants received over 29 demerits:

Spring Creek Barbeque at 1509 Airport Freeway in Bedford, 32

China Wok at 2113 Harwood Road in Bedford, 31

Spring Creek Barbeque received 29 demerits in a follow-up inspection. Both of its inspections noted the restaurant’s walk-in cooler was not holding food at safe temperatures.

Six restaurants also had at least one follow-up inspection:

Bill R Johnson Career & Technology Cafeteria at 4500 Longhorn Trail in Fort Worth, 7

China Wok at 2113 Harwood Road in Bedford, 12

Fuji Teriyaki at 1101 Melbourne Road in Hurst, 19

Happy Bowl at 8149 White Settlement Road in White Settlement, 12

Quiktrip at 2201 Central Road in Bedford

Sphere Boba & Tea at 217 Harwood Road in Bedford, 3

No 1 Chinese Restaurant at 6325 Wichita St. in Forest Hill received 18 demerits due to multiple violations, including meat being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler and no food safety management.

Roaches were observed at:

Spring Creek Barbeque at 1509 Airport Freeway in Bedford

Olivos Cafe Tortilla Factory at 400 West Pipeline Road in Hurst

Holiday Inn Dallas DFW Airport Area West at 3005 Airport Freeway in Bedford

Quick Track 10 at 1501 East Pipeline Road in Bedford

New Diamond Grocery at 3516 Hardwood Road in Bedford

Macs Corner at 1098 East Texan Trail in Grapevine

Dead insects were observed in the kitchen at Tazikis Southlake at 2750 East Southlake Blvd., including along the walls in an ice machine and by the restaurant’s back door area.

Story continues

Sphere Boba & Tea is experiencing pest issues in the establishment’s ceiling.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for March 3rd - March 16th, 2024. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.