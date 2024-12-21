A road accident in a remote part of western Iran left 9 dead and 14 injured

In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, rescue workers and police officers work at the scene of a fatal bus accident in Pa-alam, Iran, some 280 miles (450 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An intercity bus plunged into a ravine in western Iran on Saturday after the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, killing nine passengers, state media reported.

A state TV report said six of the nine victims were killed immediately at the site of the accident in the Pa-alam area on the road linking the towns of Andimeshk and Pol-e-Dokhtar. Three more died in nearby hospitals and another 14 passengers were injured.

The remote mountainous area is located some 450 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of the capital Tehran.

The official IRNA news agency said the passengers were soldiers who were traveling from the south to west of the country. The bus were carrying 27 people.

Police believe the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on widespread disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.