Hwy. 11 in Orillia, Ont. closed after serious collisions amid snow squalls

A multi-vehicle collision has shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Orillia, Ont., as heavy snow squalls create dangerous driving conditions.

The affected stretch runs between Coldwater Road and Line 15, with emergency services actively responding to the scene.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as reported by CBC News, the collision involved approximately 15 vehicles, including both passenger cars and transport trucks. While multiple injuries have been reported, the OPP has indicated that none appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not provided an estimated reopening time, urging drivers to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSURE - Highway 11 Southbound#OrilliaOPP is advising #Hwy11 Southbound between Old Barrie Road and Coldwater Road is closed for a multi-vehicle collision. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and give space to emergency vehicles responding to the call. ^sg pic.twitter.com/rJKunbE5NH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 7, 2025

According to a recent update from the OPP Central Region, all southbound lanes of Highway 11 are now closed between Line 15 and Line 11 for tractor-trailer removal.

Orillia is currently experiencing temperatures around -5°C, with a wind chill of -13°C. A snow squall warning remains in effect, with forecasts predicting 10 to 20 cm of snowfall along with strong winds and blowing snow.

Satellite - Orillia Ontario - February 7 - 955 am

Check highway conditions before heading out anywhere in and around the area.

Hwy11 all lane closed at #hwy12

Avoid. Serious collisions, multiple people injured. Avoid the area @OPP_HSD @OPP_CR over 50 vehicles pic.twitter.com/LhG0MNqVhM — Sonny's Towing (@SonnySubra) February 7, 2025

WATCH: Major collision reported on HWY 11, snow squalls create dangerous conditions

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

