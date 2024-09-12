Hornets' nest causes town road closure

Police said South Esplanade would be closed from The Slaughter House to La Vallette for about three hours for pest control [BBC]

A Guernsey road has been closed to remove a hornets' nest, civil protection officers have said.

South Esplanade in St Peter Port Road was closed on Thursday evening from 17:30 BST to carry out pest control, police said.

The road, which is closed from The Slaughter House to La Vallette, is expected to reopen at about 21:00 BST, the service said.

It said no vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists would be permitted on the road during these hours.

Officers said access to the bathing pools and La Vallette will be from Le Val Des Terres end of the road only.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links