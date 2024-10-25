Road closed after partial house collapse

A road is closed after the front of a terraced house near Swindon partially collapsed.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A361 Lechlade Road in Highworth at 21:47 BST on Thursday where the crew found that the occupants of the house were all outside safely.

Gas engineers also attended to fully isolate the supply from the road, a spokesperson from the service said.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

