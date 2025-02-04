Road closure permits hit record high in Kent

A utilities representative body said companies were working to install better infrastructure [Getty Images]

The number of permits issued to temporarily shut roads in Kent is at a record high, with thousands of lorries entering the county every day.

Kent County Council (KCC) said in 2020-21 there were 6,604 closures for utilities, and this jumped to 10,296 in 2023-24.

It said works also rose from 3,477 to 5,992 in the same period.

Sean Holden, who is on the highways and transport committee at KCC, told BBC Radio Kent. a lot of closures are unnecessary and companies should face higher fines to be held accountable.

'11,000 lorries a day'

He said: "The state of Kent's roads is bad.

"One of the things we have to remember is 11,000 lorries a day come into Kent."

Holden said Chapel Lane in Sissinghurst had been closed at least 14 times in the previous 18 months.

He added: "I don't pretend for one minute that this problem is going to go away, and I'm sad to say it's going to be with us for years."

The council said it does not have the power to stop utility companies carrying out planned or emergency works.

However, it can fine companies if they overrun or close roads when they do not need to - with £410,000 being paid in overrun charges between 2023 and 2024.

Utilities representative body Street Works UK said companies were working across Kent to install better infrastructure.

"As a sector we will continue to work to the highest standards, reducing disruption, ensuring high quality reinstatements and lasting results," they added.

'Limited powers'

KCC said this was a national issue and the government's transport select committee was investigating ways to help limit damage and disruption to roads carried out by utility companies.

The council added that it used its "limited powers" to ensure companies were adhering to the conditions of their permits.

However, a Department for Transport spokesperson said highway authorities had a "range of powers" to manage and co-ordinate road works and to drive up performance.

They added: "The transport secretary has recently announced increases in penalties for utility companies and the extension of overrun charges."

