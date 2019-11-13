Road closures for evening Singapore Marathon to start from 1pm

SINGAPORE — Road closures and diversions for the first evening Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) race will progressively begin from 1pm on 30 November.

Organisers Ironman Asia and Sport Singapore added in a joint media release on Tuesday (12 November) that they will progressively re-open affected roads from as early as 9pm on the same evening, to enable the earliest access possible and minimise inconvenience to road users.

Three-day SCSM event schedule

The 42.195km marathon will be part of a three-day SCSM event schedule, starting on 29 November with the Kids’ Dash at the Formula One Pit Building. There will be no road closures or diversions during this event.

The marathon, the 21.1km half-marathon and the Ekiden relay races will be held the next day, starting from 6pm at the F1 Pit Building. The end-point is at The Float@Marina Bay, and the cut-off time for the marathon and relay will be set at 2.30am early on 1 December morning.

On the final day of the SCSM on 1 December, the 10km race will start at 6.30am, while the new 5km category will begin at 8.30am. The events are scheduled to be completed by 10am.

Organisers said that road-closure information will be clearly communicated and traffic wardens will be deployed at all affected roads to help re-direct traffic and to assist the public to find alternative routes to their destinations.

Re-directional signs will be put up along the roads from next Monday. The public are advised to take note and make alternative travel plans during the race dates.

Transportation to and from race zones

SCSM participants are encouraged to take the MRT as their primary mode of transport to and from the races during the event days.

As bus services will be diverted due to the road closures, affected bus stops will be relocated to the nearest possible location. Commuters are advised to cater more travel time to account for bus service diversions. Specific bus diversion plans will be publicised before the event.

Organisers have also partnered with ShareTransport to provide shuttle bus services for the event. The shuttle buses will run between the Start/Finish venues and 37 locations island-wide over 10 routes.

The service costs $7 per ride and are primarily for race participants and spectators. Visit this link to purchase the ShareTransport ticket.

Those with enquiries about the road closures may call the SCSM 2019 Road Closure hotline at 67011230. The hotline will be available from 9am to 6pm daily until 29 November, and will be available 24 hours on 30 November and 1 December.

Information on road closures can be found on all SCSM social media pages and its official website. Members of the public may also wish to download Google Maps or Waze for real-time traffic and road closure updates. They can also visit OneMotoring.com for further advice on commuting during the marathon weekend.

