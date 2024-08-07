Road closures after thieves target cash machine

A cordon was put in place by investigating officers [Colin Baxter]

Police are investigating after a cash machine was badly damaged by thieves in Leicester.

Officers were called to the junction of Shackerdale Road and Asquith Boulevard at about 03:30 BST on Wednesday.

Due to the smell of gas, the fire service was called with a cordon and road closures put in place.

It is not believed any money was stolen from the cash machine.

Leicestershire Police said two cars were reported to have been parked at the scene but had left before officers arrived.

The force has appealed for anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

