Road Crews Plow Deep Snow on I-90 Near Spokane

Crews were busy plowing snow off Interstate 90, west of Spokane, Washington, on January 17, as seen in videos posted by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The WSDOT urged drivers to give the plows lots of space to work after motorists had crowded plows reentering the freeway.

“We sometimes have to make erratic maneuvers when clearing snow from shoulders, ramps, gore points,” the WSDOT wrote on X. “Please slow down and drive for conditions. And give our crews plenty of room,” they added.

Transport officials posted the videos as the local National Weather Service office in Spokane warned that of second, heavier round of snow would arrive around 1 pm and last for several hours. Credit: WSDOT East via Storyful

