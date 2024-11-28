Road crews prepare for Thanksgiving snow, rain
Road crews prepare for Thanksgiving snow, rain
Road crews prepare for Thanksgiving snow, rain
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
People living on Saskatoon's snow packed streets won't see plows coming their way anytime soon. The city says it's too expensive to activate an emergency snow plan that would see graders deployed to residential roads."We are taking a very fiscally responsible approach here," Goran Saric, City of Saskatoon director of roadways, told reporters Monday. "The plan is not to conduct a city-wide residential clearing at this time," Saric said, explaining the emergency plan could add $20 million to the c
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $60 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
Northern lights should be visible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from New York to Idaho thanks to an incoming solar storm, according to NOAA.
Ice, heavy snow, and frigid temperatures. The first signs of winter will be bold across much of Ontario this week
Pumping an unimaginable amount of groundwater out of the earth is why Earth has tilted over two dozen degrees, a study found.
MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts.
Hurricane season typically lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30. Here's what to know about the hurricane season that was.
As we start December, high pressure is settling across the province, but it’s not sunny days ahead. We dive into the reasons why
We're watching for a potential snowstorm that could impact parts of Atlantic Canada by the end of the week, with an uncertain track yielding two possible scenarios
After near-extinction, the feathery birds have rebounded in a big way. Now, they're overrunning this city and others.
Temperatures could plummet to -40C in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest during a busy period for travel.
Monterey hopes to have water main break fixed before Thanksgiving Day