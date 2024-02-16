Road rage: Cyclist loses it, punches car passenger, threatens driver

A trip to the pet store was cut short by a violent road rage incident.

In an unusual twist, a suspect is now charged after a London woman heading to the store snapped a photo of what she described as an aggressive cyclist and shared it to a public shaming group online in a bid to identify a man she says assaulted her 63-year-old passenger, leaving him with serious injuries.

Lisa Harrison, 55, said she and her friend Paul Rivington, a co-worker, were going east on Oxford Street on Feb. 2, headed to the Pet Valu store on Hyde Park Road, when a cyclist dressed in black came close to her car on the right and stopped in front of her as she went to turn left into a nearby gas station.

Startled, she wrote in an email, she honked the horn and soon after saw the cyclist "pedalling furiously toward us" from behind, which caused her to stop – "stupidly," she acknowledged – to find out what was going on.

Her passenger got out of the car, words were exchanged and the next thing she knew, he was bleeding from being punched in the head, she wrote in her email.

Rivington said he told the cyclist what he was doing was unsafe, to which the cyclist replied, "You look like a piece of s---."

"The next thing I know, I'm literally bleeding all over the place.”

Harrison got back into the vehicle as her bleeding passenger did and drove to the pet store, where she parked and called 911. Before that, she managed to snap a photo of the cyclist.

“He took a swing at my hand, knocked the phone out of my hand and said ‘you’re next,’” she said.

Rivington was taken by ambulance to hospital, where doctors told him he had a broken orbital bone and a dislocated finger.

The cyclist was gone before paramedics arrived, Harrison said.

Harrison said she posted her photo to a shaming group online and was able to get identifying information, which she reported to police.

When she saw the cyclist pursuing the vehicle, she said her first thought was that he was following to apologize. Instead, things turned violent after she stopped, she said.

“I looked in my side view mirror, (Paul’s) right there on the passenger side, and I can see this guy just hitting and hitting and hitting and hitting him,” Harrison said.

London police have charged a man following an investigation into the incident, a media officer confirmed, but said any further information would have to come from the court.

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press