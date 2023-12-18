Road-raging buffoon crashes into truck while flipping the bird
This is the moment a driver who had been tailgating another vehicle for 12 miles crashed into a pickup while flipping the bird in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 13.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
I asked my 95-year-old best friend his longevity tips for a long, happy life. I expected he'd say he never smoked or ate a vegan diet, but he surprised me.
The 2016 Democratic candidate had the shortest, bluntest response.
An ex-adviser to Melania Trump criticized her Friday appearance at a National Archives Naturalization Ceremony, claiming that Trump was previously uninterested in attending similar events while serving as first lady, despite being an immigrant herself. In an interview on CNN, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff called Trump’s appearance and speech “quite repulsive,” suggesting it was a “publicity moment.” “You know, again,…
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
"They only call Giuliani the 'Mayor of 9/11' because that's all that's left in his bank account," Jost jokes during "Weekend Update" The post ‘SNL’: Colin Jost Says Giuliani’s ‘Hilarious’ $148 Million Judgement ‘Might as Well’ Be a Billion, Because ‘There’s No Way He Can Pay It’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Couric's eldest daughter, Ellie, shared the news via a friendship bracelet before a Taylor Swift concert earlier this year
He is said to have found the Middletons’ life in Bucklebury “boring.”
The royals are known to adhere to strict royal protocol - and Princess Eugenie has shared a candid glimpse inside one habit which almost certainly won't be making an appearance at the Christmas table this year...
She gave a speech at the National Archives after her husband’s attacks over the Mar-a-Lago case
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh son's birth on 17 December 2007 sparked a new royal tradition around christenings
The BBC have released a clip of the Princess of Wales kissing King Charles and curtseying for him ahead of their documentary that charts the monarch and Queen Camilla's first year on the throne
She wore very tiny hot pants with a very large price tag.
VICTORIA — Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event's epicentre. John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a "very wide region" of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon. Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more
(Reuters) -Donald Trump, who predicted three years ago that if Democratic President Joe Biden won the White House in 2020 markets would crash, said on Sunday that stock markets hitting record highs were just making "rich people richer." Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, often took credit for a rising stock market when he was president between 2017 and 2021. In a 2020 debate with Biden, Trump said that if Biden won the election, "the stock market will crash."
"Happy, happy birthday to the one and only," the 'Gossip Girl' alum captioned photos from the pop star's N.Y.C. bash
Carole Middleton lets her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis decorate their own Christmas tree each year. Find out more about the family tradition…
Ukrainian special ops commandos are being trained to carry out sabotage and assassinations during secret missions that their superiors don't know about, a military source told The Times of London.
Sure, sex may be different in this phase of life. But make no mistake: It can still be satisfying!