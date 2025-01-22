Road reopened as gas pipe 'made safe' after crash

A busy road in Hull has reopened after a car crash resulted in a damaged gas pipe.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said Chanterlands Avenue was closed temporarily between Perth Street and Newstead Street.

Northern Gas Networks said the area has now been "made safe" after its teams had to temporarily disconnect the gas supply to a property.

Emergency services were called at about 10:50 GMT and Humberside Police advised people to avoid the area.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the street, where roadworks are also being carried out.

From a statement at 14:18 on Wednesday, Chris Keith, operations manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: "Our teams are currently on site in Chanterlands Avenue, Hull, carrying out emergency repairs to a damaged gas pipe.

"We're working to make the situation safe as quickly as possible.

"To protect our teams and members of the public while we carry out the repair, the road has been temporarily closed by the fire brigade.

"The gas supply to one property has been temporarily disconnected as a precaution. The supply to other homes and businesses in the area has not been affected."

