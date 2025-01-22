My road trip through Trump’s America

Donald Trump’s vision for is supported in rural parts of the country - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

Well, this has been quite the journey. I left London on Jan 9, flew into Denver and then drove 2,400 miles through what some people might call “the real America” – all in time to reach Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

I drove more miles in a little over a week than I normally manage in the UK in a year.

It was an eye-opener that explains, in some ways, why Mr Trump won. Also, why he won big, sweeping the swing states and claiming the popular vote – something that the Republican Party has struggled to achieve in previous elections.

I started out in Grant County, Nebraska, which is about a four-hour drive from Denver. I picked the county because it is the “Trumpiest” in the US, the place where 95.9 per cent of those who voted picked Mr Trump over Kamala Harris.

Out of 366 people who cast their ballots there, 351 went for Mr Trump and just 15 for Harris.

In Hyannis, Grant County’s biggest town (there are only three in an area the size of Surrey), drinkers in the local bar could pretty much identify every local Democrat.

Grant County is cattle country that is dominated by vast ranches. There are real cowboys that rustle cattle on horseback. I watched a three-year-old child steer his father’s truck while he chucked alfalfa feed to the cattle following behind.

The same rancher also shot a coyote in front of my eyes with skilful aim.

Grant County was one of three counties in Nebraska that featured in the top 10 nationwide for Trump votes - Julian Simmonds

TeJay Fenster, a rancher in Grant County, with his wife, Michella, and sons Hazel, 11, and Tap, 3 - Julian Simmonds

Grant County is conservative, traditional and remote, and Mr Trump has scored really big numbers across all these little rural counties, which make for wins in the swing states when added together.

I drove through the snow across Nebraska – hundreds of miles and several hours to Topeka, Kansas, where I knocked on the door of Will Pope, a 6ft 5in PhD student, who is, as I write this, still charged with non-violent crimes for his alleged part in the storming of the Capitol back on Jan 6 2021.

Will Pope was arrested by the FBI’s terrorist task force - Julian Simmonds

After Mr Trump’s win, Mr Pope, despite facing trial, was given a VIP ticket by the Trump camp to attend the inauguration.

He expects that his prosecution will now be dropped, while those already convicted – such as the next guy I met on this trip, Billy Chrestman, a member of the notorious Proud Boys – will anticipate pardons.

Perhaps nothing says more about the difference a Trump win will make than those accused of insurrection now being feted as heroes.

Billy Chrestman, a member of the Kansas branch of Proud Boys - Julian Simmonds

Moving on from Kansas, the road trip took me to Branson, Missouri, where four stores dedicated to selling Trump merchandise are thriving in a smallish resort town in the Ozarks.

Sadly, the store I visited had sold out of Trump-engraved flamethrowers by the time I got there.

Into Kentucky, I met with a lovely couple – Tonja and Eric Tuttle – packing up for their own long drive to Washington DC. Committed Catholics and conservatives, you could see how much a Trump win meant for them. They speak for much of America.

One of four Trump depots in the city of Branson, Missouri - Julian Simmonds

Merchandise sold at the depot includes Maga-themed caps, banners and rubber ducks - Julian Simmonds

Finally, I arrived out of Trump’s America and into Washington DC, the capital city which stands for a lot of the things he hates.

The city has been besieged by his MAGA faithful these past couple of days and something you never see here – Trump fans in MAGA baseball caps – have become prevalent on the streets. The locals seem to have kept away.

I watched the inauguration from inside the Capital One Arena, where the crowd cheered for every sight of Mr Trump on the giant screens and booed their enemies, such as Hillary Clinton, who was greeted with chants of “lock her up”.

Roads were sealed off in Washington DC for the Trump inauguration - Julian Simmonds

It has been one heck of a trip in the friendliest of countries and I’ve loved it.

Just one small gripe: god, the coffee is terrible in gas stations.

