Road Worker Narrowly Dodges Truck on New York Highway

A road worker narrowly missed being hit by a truck in upstate New York while on the job, footage posted on Thursday, November 7, shows.

Video posted to Facebook by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) shows the moment the worker jumps out of the way seconds before a box truck crashes into equipment. The worker’s hard hat can be seen being blown off his head as he rushes to avoid the crash.

The incident occurred on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, the department said.

“Our highway workers put their lives on the line every day to keep NY roads safe,” NYSDOT wrote on the post, adding that it was “a frightening reminder” of the dangers their workers faced when working on highways.

“To everyone on the road: These crashes are avoidable! Slow down, move over if possible, and stay alert in work zones—these simple actions can save lives,” they added.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Credit: NYSDOT via Storyful