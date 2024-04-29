Roadmap Writers Host Neurodiversity Celebration Initiative Event For Neurodiversity Celebration Month

The first-ever Neurodiversity Celebration Initiative event created by Roadmap Writers will take place on April 30th, and May 1 in honor of Neurodiversity Celebration Month. The two-panel series spotlights neurodivergent voices and experiences in Hollywood.

The panels will feature screenwriters–including Roadmap Writers Success Stories (writers who got representation through Roadmap services), managers, and producers, giving attendees a unique opportunity to learn about the neurodivergent experience from a wide range of perspectives. Topics covered will include the state of neurodivergent representation, tips for writing and networking, and how to be an ally.

Raina Pratto, writer/director, Director of Digital Marketing, Roadmap Writers said, “We have several neurodivergent humans on our staff and on our Social Media Committee, so this is something we are always navigating. We want to make sure in our mission to bridge the gap for writers who have scripts but could use support learning to pitch and network, that we are inclusive in our approach.”

Below are the panels across the two day event:



Day 1 – Writing with Neurodivergence

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 30th, 5:00 – 6:30 pm PT on Zoom.

Description: Join writer/director Raina Pratto (Off The Clock on KTLA) in a conversation with screenwriters at varying stages of their careers on topics including the State of Neurodivergent Representation in Hollywood, Writing Neurodiverse Characters/Themes & Tips for Writing Habits/“Anti” Routines.

Day 2 – Networking with Neurodivergence

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 1st, 5:00 – 6:30 pm PT on Zoom.

Description: Join writer/director Raina Pratto in a conversation with screenwriters, reps, and producers on topics including Navigating Interpersonal Hollywood Relationships, Handling Rejection, Finding Your Network, and Pitching Your POV.

Panelists: Jezz Chung (author of This Way to Change: a Gentle Guide to Personal Transformation and Collective Liberation author); Jacob Hayman (Citizen Skull Literary Manager); Sam Schifrien (Cedar 93 Co-founder/Producer), Aadip Desai (The Goldbergs), and Roadmap Writer Success Story writer; Roadmap Writer Success Story duo Noa Aimee and Pandora Tysdale (repped at Navigation Media Group); Roadmap’s Access Program Coordinator writer Megan Lee; Roadmap’s Head of Twitter writer Gabriel Theis (repped at Industry Entertainment); writer Matt Foss (Lone Wolves), and writer Nerris Nevarez-Nassiri.



Sign up for these free panels at https://www.roadmapwriters.com/products/neurodiversity-celebration-panels

