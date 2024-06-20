Roads to close outside schools as part of initiative

Roads outside several schools in Leicester will close to allow children to enjoy activities in the street.

Seven schools are holding outdoor activities including assemblies, a school lunch, bike training sessions, shows and sports on Thursday.

The events, run by Leicester City Council, is part of a national campaign to encourage people to think about sustainable ways to travel to school.

Catherine Junior School, in Belgrave, said it was the first school in the city to take part in the initiative in 2019 and continued to "promote and celebrate" Clean Air Day.

The city council said this year, Brandon Street outside the school will close for a "big outdoor lunch" for the children, and a bike sale.

There will also be a fashion show on the street with clothes made from trash, while the Leicester Libraries’ Electric Bookbus will also visit.

The authority added Green Flag awards will also be presented for "good environmental initiatives" at the school.

Street cake sale

A day road closure has also been put in place outside St Mary’s Fields Primary School, in Compton Road, for a school assembly and PE activities.

It will also allow the children to walk to nearby Aylestone Meadows to take part in craft and wildlife activities, the council said.

Judgemeadow Community College is holding a plant and cake sale outside the school in Newhaven Road, as well as sporting activities.

West Gate School is holding a sensory assembly, while Earthsense is visiting Montrose Primary and Coleman Junior schools, where they will be doing some air quality monitoring with the pupils.

A fully electric green bus will also be parked outside Folville Junior School, Folville Rise, for the day.

The events are also run by walking and cycling charity Sustrans and Living Streets, which promotes pedestrian safety in the UK.

