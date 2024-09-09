Roads Closed as Destructive Fire Burns Near Reno

Evacuations remained in place for parts of Washoe County, Nevada, on Monday, September 9, as a destructive wildfire burned in the region.

Footage filmed by Erica Blaine shows the Davis fire burning near south Reno late Saturday afternoon.

The fire, which began Saturday morning, burned 4,700 acres by Monday and was zero percent contained, according to fire officials.

At least 14 structures were destroyed in the fire since Saturday, local media reported. Credit: Erica Blaine via Storyful

