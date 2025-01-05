Roads closed due to heavy rain and flooding

The Environment Agency said there were flood warnings for rivers across Devon due to the heavy rain [BBC]

Road closures and flood warnings have been issued in Devon due to heavy rain on Sunday.

Devon County Council (DCC) Highways asked motorists to find a "alternative route" after the A377 near Crediton was closed due to a flood at about 05:25 GMT.

Highways said at about 08:10 GMT Station Road in Newton St. Cyres was also "impassable due to flood water from the river Creedy".

"The road will be closed until the water has receded," a spokesperson added.

DCC said Hunsdon Road near Ivybridge was flooded and impassable at about 08:30 GMT. The authority has advised motorists to find an alternative route.

'Further heavy rainfall'

The Met Office issued a yellow warning on Sunday morning for "further heavy rainfall" which may lead to some transport disruption in places.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for the River Taw and river Torridge.

DCC added flood waters may be "deep and fast flowing" in these areas, therefore urged residents to "take action now".

The EA said: "Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.

"Over the past 12 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Taw area. This has meant that the River Taw is now rising.

"Properties and low-lying areas along the River Taw will start to flood first from around 05:30am on Sunday.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the day and this message will be updated as the situation changes."

At about 07:00 GMT the EA said the River Taw at Newham Bridge was 2.89m and it was rising.

"Property flooding is possible when it goes above 3.00m," added the EA.

