Roads flood and events cancelled by heavy rain

Bedford Road in Northampton had to be closed due to surface water flooding [Chris Poppe]

Several roads that were closed in Northampton due to flooding are no longer affected, said police.

Bedford Road, St James Road, South Street and the Far Cotton areas of the town flooded on Sunday morning following a deluge of rain.

Data from the Environment Agency's rain gauges estimated that between 35mm (1.38in) and 44mm (1.7in) fell in Northamptonshire between midnight and 11:00 BST on Sunday.

Several events in the county were postponed or cancelled as a result, including the annual Cycle 4 Cynthia fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Motorists were advised not to drive through flooded roads [Chris Poppe]

The Sywell Classic at Sywell Aerodrome was also postponed, along with Northampton Town Women's home game with Loughborough Lightning at Fernie Fields.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said motorists should take "extra care" and advised against driving through any flooded roads that may remain.

BBC Weather presenter Sara Thornton said: "A clump of very heavy showers crossed parts of Northamptonshire around breakfast-time this morning, giving as much as half an inch of rainfall in less than 15 minutes, enough to cause flash-flooding."

The forecaster said the Met Office had placed an amber warning for rain in place from 05:00 until 21:00 on Monday, for those areas of the county that have already seen heavy rain.

"Tomorrow morning's commute in particular is likely to be impacted by heavy rain and surface flooding," she added.

