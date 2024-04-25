Roads in downtown Greenville set to close for two upcoming events, officials say
Roads in downtown Greenville set to close for two upcoming events, officials say
Roads in downtown Greenville set to close for two upcoming events, officials say
“(This) isn’t something most people will ever see in their lifetime.”
"We pulled over and I got out of the car and saw that an alligator had him by the leg," Walter Rudder recalled to a local news outlet about the scary incident
Photos and video show the daring rescue.
They are characterized by scars on their bodies from fighting with each other.
The pup is “nursing like a pro,” zoo officials said.
A Florida man used his bare hands to remove an alligator from a busy street in Jacksonville. And it was all caught on video.
Video shows wildlife officers attempt to wrangle the huge alligator on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base as it thrashed and flopped around.
Predators ate at least twice as many Atlantic mackerel as commercial fishery landings in the decade leading up to Canada's region-wide moratorium, according to new research by Canadian and American scientists.The study also found seals are a major predator, lending credence to what many fishermen have long claimed.The consumption estimate is the first attempt to quantify removals by predators on the declining population. The finding that natural mortality outweighs fishing underscores the challe
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more on the water restrictions coming to the city of Calgary. But that doesn't mean its the end of your garden.
Another frost risk will arise in Ontario as temperatures take a tumble. Will it be the last opportunity for frost this spring?
Fresh research suggests western Canada's once-dwindling caribou numbers are finally growing. But the same paper concludes the biggest reason for the rebound is the slaughter of hundreds of wolves, a policy that will likely have to go on for decades. "If we don't shoot wolves, given the state of the habitat that industry and government have allowed, we will lose caribou," said Clayton Lamb, one of 34 co-authors of a newly published study in the journal Ecological Applications. "It's not the wolve
The creature “has made quite the name for his or herself over the past month as being a very active and playful individual,” officials said.
Freezing rain, and heavy snow. Nothing says spring on the East Coast like a potent blast of wintry weather
After days with a frost-and-freeze threat, temperatures will be heating up in southern Ontario this weekend. An active storm track will drag both warmth and moisture into the region, introducing a summer-like humidex
As we approach the end of April, severe weather season is ramping up stateside, serving as a reminder for Canadians to be aware of what will be occurring more frequently north of the border as the country ditches the snow for thunderstorms.
A sweeping fire restriction has been put in place across Alberta as hot, dry weather leaves forests tinder-dry.Emergency officials are urging extreme caution in the weeks ahead as a persistent and severe drought pushes Alberta's wildfire danger to the extreme.On Wednesday, following a wildfire information update, the province introduced a fire restriction in the province's forest protection areas in effort to manage the risk.With the exception of Calgary's forest protection zone, all outdoor fir
Temperatures will finally be heating up in southern Ontario. But it will come at a wet price. An active storm track will drag warmth and moisture into Ontario, introducing summer-like humidex. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
“It’s a real monsoon out there,” we like to say during a summer’s downpour. But is that real monsoon really a monsoon at all?
US solar companies accused Chinese firms in Southeast Asia of dumping cheap solar panels on the market. They want Biden to take action.
This week's spring warm-up may come at a bit of a cost across the Prairies