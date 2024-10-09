Roads Flooded After Heavy Rain Hits Northeast England

Roads remain closed, causing traffic chaos, around the northeast of England on October 9, after heavy rain brought widespread flooding.

Sunderland resident Billy Smillie recorded footage of his neighborhood the night before, showing the main road under water. A child can be heard saying, “I wish the flood disappeared!”

Smillie told Storyful that he and other residents worked for an hour to clear four drains and help the flood subside.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for northeast England and Yorkshire. Credit: Billy Smillie via Storyful

