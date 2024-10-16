Roads flooded, trains cancelled and schools close

Train tracks near Shrewsbury flooded, meaning all lines between Shrewsbury-Crewe and Shrewsbury-Wrexham closed for the day [Network Rail Wales & Borders]

Heavy rain has flooded roads and low-lying land in parts of Wales, and train services have also been hit.

North Wales Police warned drivers that numerous roads in the eastern part of the area have been affected.

Three schools in Powys have closed for the afternoon because of the weather.

There are 16 flood warnings, and 23 alerts have also been issued by the Environment Agency across Wales for Wednesday.

National Rail warned passengers of disruption across the Transport for Wales network on Wednesday.

It said: "Your journey will take significantly longer than normal.

"Please check your entire journey is still possible before setting off today."

The affected routes are:

Crewe - Shrewsbury

Crewe - Chester

Wrexham - Shrewsbury

Wrexham General - Shotton

Shrewsbury - Craven Arms

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received numerous reports of flooding in the Flintshire and Wrexham areas and warned people to keep away from fast flowing watercourses.

Powys council said it had to close the B4393 Llanfechain to Llanfyllin road due to flooding.

"As far as we are aware, the main roads are currently passable but there is a lot of standing water so drivers should proceed with caution of they are to drive in the current conditions," it said.

There were eight flood alerts and 13 serious flood warnings across rivers in Powys, it added.

"The worst of the flooding is thus far in the north of the county but all areas are at an elevated state of risk.

"With even more rain forecast tonight, conditions could still get a lot worse, so please be cautious," it said.

Heavy rain is causing disruption on roads across Wales, including in Cathays, Cardiff [BBC]

Which schools have closed?