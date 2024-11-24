Roads and rail lines shut as Storm Bert strikes

Flooding in the village of Orleton, at Millbrook Way on the Herefordshire and Shropshire boarder [BBC]

Roads have been closed and transport disrupted after Storm Bert continued across the Midlands.

An man had to be rescued from his car in Walsall during the morning. West Midlands Fire Service has warned people to not to drive through flood water.

Roads across Herefordshire including the B4203 at Bromyard and the B4521 at Broad Oak have shut and the Kyre Brook in Tenbury Wells has risen causing flooding in the Worcestershire town.

The rail line from Birmingham to Shrewsbury was blocked for a time due to flooding on the tracks and services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stratford-upon-Avon were disrupted. The line was also blocked between Worcester Foregate Street and Hereford.

Fire crews said they were called to Bridgeman Street in Walsall during the early hours to rescue an elderly motorist stranded in flood water. The motorist was unharmed.

Flooding also blocked rail lines between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley and a fallen tree at Earlswood blocked the track between Stratford and Shirley.

The A49 was closed in both directions between B4371 Church Stretton and A4103 Holmer due to significant flooding and Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury were closed due to rising river levels.

The Environment Agency has issued 23 flood warnings and more than 45 flood alerts across the West Midlands, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

As river levels are expected to remain high blood barriers were being put up in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and around Herefordshire.

A yellow warning of wind is in place until the end of Sunday which may cause disruption.

